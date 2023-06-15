Ryan Seacrest Rumored for New Job

Ryan Seacrest, the longtime “American Idol” host, is reportedly being considered as the replacement for Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Multiple outlets have sparked this rumor, most notably TMZ and Bloomberg. The latter was the first to bring up this idea, listing Seacrest as a candidate, according to a tweet from Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw.

“The host has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune,” his tweet read. “Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested.”

TMZ reported on June 14 that Seacrest and the show are in “early discussions” after Sajak announced his retirement on June 12. TMZ adds that there’s also a “field of unnamed candidates” in addition to Seacrest who are under consideration.

There have been no comments from Seacrest or any of his reports since these reports have come out.

Ryan Seacrest Has a Connection to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Creator

The man behind the iconic game show, Merv Griffin, is someone who also became very close with Seacrest before his passing in 2007. The “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” creator died of prostate cancer at the age of 82.

After his passing, Seacrest provided an endearing statement to PEOPLE about the impact he had.

“Merv was a dear friend, a mentor and my idol,” he said. “He gave my my first break into show business, and for that I will forever be grateful. Merv is a true legend and will continue to be an inspiration.”

That opportunity Seacret mentioned was when he was hired by Griffin to host “Click,” which was a short-lived game show that aired for two seasons from 1997-1999. Seacrest led the show as his first big break and had two separate co-hosts during his time there.

Ryan Seacrest Has Hosted “American Idol” Since the Start

While his time on “Click” didn’t last so long, his run on “American Idol” has been a different story. His most recognizable job to date, Seacrest just wrapped up his 21st season with ‘Idol’ as he’s been the only original member to stay with the franchise since its inception.

When Seacrest joined, he was accompanied with three judges in Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul.

With his “Idol” fame, he also went on to host “Live With Kelly and Ryan” from 2017 to 2023 while operating his “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” radio show 2004.

Pat Sajak Said His ‘Time Has Come’

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Sajak has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981 when he took over for the show’s original host, Chuck Woolery. He shared his reason for deciding to walk away from the game after 41 seasons in a post to Twitter on June 12.

“Well, the time has come,” he wrote. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Recently, “Wheel of Fortune” has become a family affair for the Sajaks. His daughter, Maggie Sajak, has been featured on the show. She responded to his retirement post on Twitter with some kind words, “It’s so much fun working with my dad, and we’re looking forward to even more fun in Season 41.”

She added a separate tweet on June 14 with backstage photo of her and her father, “Legendary host, even more legendary father.”