Simon Cowell Judging During Horrifying Tragedy on AGT

Simon Cowell was witness to a near-fatal experience on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” on October 14, 2021.

Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin “suffered brutal injuries after a stunt he accepted went horribly wrong, and it was so bad people on the set thought he wad dead,” according to TMZ. People reported that the accident took place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the spinoff show, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” has been filming.

The outlet reported: “Production sources tell TMZ … Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire. Two cars were suspended on either side of him … swinging back and forth. The stunt was for Goodwin to free himself from the restraints and then fall on an air mattress, and avoid getting crushed by the cars as they swung in the air.”

According to Hollywood Life, Goodwin lives in Las Vegas as a single father to his daughter, Milligan.

Goodwin was ‘Sandwiched’ Between Two Cars

According to TMZ, the incident occurred when “Something went terribly wrong, and the cars smashed together, sandwiching Goodwin in between them.”

People has reported that Goodwin has been hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the show told People, “During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act… He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

This isn’t the daredevil’s first time competing on “America’s Got Talent”. Goodwin competed on the show on Season 15 and advanced all the way to the semifinals. According to People, he was also a finalist on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2019.

Hollywood Life reported that Goodwin is an “accomplished knife thrower, archer, escape artist, martial artist, free diver, and free climber.”

At one point in time, the performer even had his own series– “The Incredible Mr. Gooodwin”— which started airing in the UK in 2013.

IMDB’s synopsis of the show reads:

Impossible is merely a challenge for Jonathan Goodwin, a new breed of escapologist and a professional dangerman, who puts himself in the most extreme situations. Emulating his childhood heroes, the great American sideshow acts and comic-book characters, Goodwin takes his unique brand of entertainment onto the streets of Britain and the US. He’ll climb buildings, get buried alive, catch arrows and fire a rifle blindfolded in front of stunned onlookers. But viewers will get to know him even better, witnessing the extraordinary processes Goodwin goes through behind the scenes as he trains intensively for his performances, many of which have never been attempted before.

Goodwin has also appeared on “One Way Out” and “How Not to Become Shark Bait”, both on the Discovery Channel.

At this time, a premiere date has not yet been set for “AGT: Extreme,” however People reports that the show’s winner will walk away with $500,000.