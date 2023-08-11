Simon Cowell’s Latest Video Causes a Stir Among Fans

Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell shared a new video on Instagram on August 10, 2023, and many fans were left baffled by the way he looked.

“Huge congratulations to @onedirection for reaching 1 billion streams for ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ on @spotify. A massive thank you to everyone involved and all of the fans!

And please listen to @lspraggan’s amazing new record ‘Balance’ which is out tomorrow,” Cowell said in a message to fans.

It didn’t take long before people started commenting, asking Cowell about his face, some wondering what happened to him.

Instagram Users Filled Up the Comments Section of Simon Cowell’s Instagram Video

In Cowell’s video, the “America’s Got Talent” judge praised One Direction for reaching a major milestone, adding that the song, “What Makes You Beautiful” is “in my opinion, one of the best songs ever.”

Cowell stood outside while wearing a long-sleeved gray sweater with the sleeves rolled up as he spoke into the camera. Quite a few fans were quick to notice something different about Cowell and questioned him in the comments section.

“What on earth has happened to your face?” one Instagram user asked.

“It’s this you’rs face is so many different I see in AGT got talent shows and here’s. But you always nice to look,” read another comment.

“How many people actually think he’s not overdoing the Botox,” a third person wondered.

“You used to look good before the plastic Simon,” someone else said.

“Ffs Simon your a very nice man but please leave your face alone,” a fifth Instagram user added.

Meanwhile, some other fans were unhappy with Cowell for even talking about One Direction. The reason? According to Talent Recap, longtime One Direction fans are upset with Cowell for allegedly not giving the guys “creative freedom” when they were making music together. Additionally, there was an apparent NDA of sorts that was leaked in 2008 and had some questionable line items, such as ensuring that the members of the band didn’t speak negatively about Cowell.

Simon Cowell Is the New Co-Owner of a Distillery Out of Miami

Cowell’s name has been in the news a few times over the past month or so. For starters, he was announced at the new co-owner of Harry Blu, a distillery located in Miami, Florida.

“Harry Blu are an incredibly dedicated small team with great taste and passion that has built their business. I am excited to be apart of the next phase of their growth,” he tweeted on August 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, on August 10, 2023, it was announced that Cowell had launched SYCO Publishing With Universal Music. According to Billboard, the newly formed collaboration “will sign and develop songwriters and catalogs that will be administered and supported exclusively through UMPG globally.”

Cowell was an OG judge on “American Idol” when the show first launched in 2002. He was joined by Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul at the time. He left the singing competition show in May 2010 and went on to judge “X Factor.”

These days, Cowell is still a big part of “America’s Got Talent,” for which he has an executive producer credit in addition to his role as a judge.

