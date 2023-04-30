‘American Idol’ Top 10: LIVE Voting & Results

The remaining 12 contestants on Season 21 of “American Idol” have just two hours to generate enough support from viewers to make it into the Top 10, which will be announced at the end of the live show airing on April 30, 2023. Rather than voting for contestants in the hours after the show airs, viewers must cast their votes during the episode, which airs live on ABC across the United States. Contestants are performing songs made famous by Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees in honor of judge Lionel Richie’s recent induction.

Over the last several days, in addition to being mentored by “Idol” alum Adam Lambert and attending judge Luke Bryan’s headlining performance at the Stagecoach country music festival, contestants have repeatedly urged their social media fans to start voting for them at the start of the show, even if their performances haven’t aired yet. Voting began at 8 p.m. Eastern and closes after the final commercial break so that final counts can be tabulated and host Ryan Seacrest can announce the Top 10.

Below, Heavy has compiled a guide to voting for your favorites — who have all been assigned new numbers — and will report on performance details and voting results live.

How to Vote for Your Favorite ‘American Idol’ Contestants During Live Show

Each viewer is allowed to cast up to 30 votes per contestant — 10 votes online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, 10 votes via the “American Idol” app, and 10 votes submitted by texting the contestant’s assigned number to “21523.”

Per ABC rules, viewers who vote online and on the app must be at least 16 years old and be located in the United States, Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands. Voting begins when the show does, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Each of the Top 12 contestants has been assigned a new number for viewers to use when they cast their votes. Here is a list of their new numbers, alphabetized by the contestants’ first names.

Colin Stough — 6

Haven Madison — 3

Iam Tongi — 12

Lucy Love — 4

Marybeth Byrd — 7

Megan Danielle — 10

Nutsa Buzaladze — 9

Oliver Steele — 5

Tyson Venegas — 1

Warren Peay — 2

Wé Ani — 8

Zachariah Smith — 11

Spoiler Alert: If you do not want to know what happens on the Top 10 episode, including results, do not scroll past this point.

‘American Idol’ Top 10 Performances & Results

As Lambert performs live and mentors the remaining contestants, which Richie recently called “the most talented class we have ever had,” Heavy is providing details on how the night unfolds as they each perform and the results at the end of the episode.

Tyson Venegas, 17, from Vancouver, British Columbia: Lambert suggested that Venegas sing a song by Stevie Wonder — an idea the teen loved, calling Wonder one of his own idols. He wound up choosing “For Once in My Life,” performing in a lavender-colored suit with a heart-covered shirt as he danced across the stage, which drew a standing ovation from all three judges.

Bryan exclaimed “that was so comfortable” and celebrated Venegas for stepping away from the piano to show another side of himself. Richie praised his choreography and told him he was “on fire.” Judge Katy Perry celebrated his stage presence, too, and that she loved how authentic he was on stage, comparing him to fellow contestant Zachariah Smith.

Warren Peay, 24, from Bamberg, South Carolina: Peay revealed to Lambert that he recently got engaged and didn’t wear his cowboy hat onstage because it was the first show she was able to attend — and she wore it in the audience. Peay came into his session with Lambert knowing that he wanted to sing “House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals, and Lambert encouraged him to express the pain of the song in his delivery.

Peay performed sitting on a stool with his guitar in hand — and a new hat on his head since his fiance was back in the audience, wearing his cowboy hat again. Richie praised his song choice, but that he thought he started a little too low. Perry compared his voice to a “bottle of grit” and Bryan did, too, but agreed that he may have started the song out too low.

Haven Madison, 17, from Clarksville, Tennessee: Saying she “grew up on” Bon Jovi because her dad is a big fan, Madison gave their 80s classic “Livin’ On A Prayer” her own breathy twist, with her dad joining her for both her mentor session with Lambert, who loved her song choice. Lambert advised her to rock out by the end of the song to show another side of her voice, which she did.

Perry told Madison she’s turned her “Flintstones vitamins in for confidence vitamins,” clearly blown away by the teen’s stage presence. Bryan agreed, saying her stage presence was that of a star and that it was one of those moments when he remembers how much he loves this job. When Seacrest walked out on stage and revealed that Jon Bon Jovi had just watched her performance, Madison looked stunned and the cameras showed her dad in the audience, covering his mouth in shock.

Lucy Love, 28, from Holly Grove, Arkansas: Grateful that the judges saved her last week and for Richie’s ongoing support of her since her first audition, Love chose to sing one of his classics, “All Night Long,” in tribute to him. After her first rendition during her mentorship session with Lambert, he encouraged her to loosen up and have more fun with the song, telling her to “party and fiesta” because when she smiles, it sounds better, telling her she sounded “gorgeous.”

Love moved across the stage in a hot pink outfit, harmonizing with her backup singers as Richie danced behind the judges’ table and her kids watching from the audience. Perry was so thrilled to see them, seeing her as both “the mom and the icon.” Love’s little girl — who was crying for her mom — was brought on stage and joyfully embraced her.

“I am so glad we brought you back,” Bryan told Love, saying that her artistry is “so unique” and Richie told her that it was “crazy good” because she turned his song into her own.