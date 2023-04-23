LIVE Results: ‘American Idol’ Top 20 Revealed

For the first time during Season 21 of “American Idol,” the contestants’ futures are in the hands of viewers, with viewers’ votes determining the Top 20 during a three-hour episode on April 23, 2023. The episode also features guest performances by Motown legend Smokey Robinson and Season 20 winner Noah Thompson with runner-up HunterGirl.

Viewers had the chance to vote for their favorites after ABC aired the Top 26 contestants’ performances in front of an audience at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii on April 17 and 18. Tonight, as host Ryan Seacrest reveals the results, each contestant who received enough votes to become part of the Top 20 must perform again, vying for a spot in the Top 12.

After overnight voting by viewers, the Top 12 will be announced during the season’s first live episode tomorrow night, April 24. Ten contestants will be chosen by viewers, while the final two will be selected by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, according to TV Guide.

Spoiler Alert: Below, Heavy is reporting the results live, so keep checking back for the latest Top 20 updates.

‘American Idol’ Top 20 Results

Appearing on a new set in Hollywood, Seacrest opened the show by announcing that 700 “Idol” fans were in the audience to witness the Top 20 reveals and performances, determined by over 33 million votes.

Zachariah Smith, 20, from Amory, Mississippi: The first person to earn a spot in the Top 20 was Smith, who revealed before performing that the tornadoes that roared through Mississippi in late March devastated his town, including the burger joint where he works and the home owned by his stepkids’ dad. Saying it was “beautiful” to see everyone helping one another, Smith said he now feels like he is not only competing for himself and his family, but also for his city.

Smith took the stage to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. Richie told him he chose “the perfect song” and Perry said that she thinks he is “Top 10 material.”

Matt Wilson, 21, from Buffalo, New York: In a pre-packaged segment, Wilson cried as he watched a video the kids he works with as a teachers’ aide and his mom recalling how he’s always dreamed of being a singer.

Wilson sang “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur and received a standing ovation from all three judges. Bryan said he’s loved watching Wilson “come alive and to just let your voice soar” while Richie told him he is “absolutely on your way.”

Nailyah Serenity, 22, from Charlotte, North Carolina: Working as an astrologer since she was 16, Serenity shared insights about her work and said she believes her path to the “Idol” stage was “written in the stars for me.”

After Serenity sang “Baby Love” by Mother’s Finest, Bryan quipped, “I’m no astrologer, but I can spot a star when I see one!” Perry told her, “You are an artist through and through.”