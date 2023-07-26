Tori Kelly’s Husband Gives First Update on Grammy Winner’s Condition

Fans of pop star and “American Idol” alum Tori Kelly breathed a collective sigh of relief when her husband issued the first family update on her condition since she collapsed during a dinner in Los Angeles and was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she’s been in the ICU with blood clots for the last three days, according to reporting by TMZ and ABC News.

On the afternoon of July 26, 2023, Kelly’s husband of six years, German-born basketball player André Murillo, shared the first update on her condition in his Instagram Stories, with white text on a black background.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” he wrote. “Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

“Your love and kindness have been overwhelming,” Murillo continued. “Thank you so so much! ❤️”

Fans & Famous Friends Send Love to Tori Kelly on Social Media

Soooo relieved! Tori Kelly’s husband posted this on instagram. 💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/t0NlETdxk5 — VINCENT. (@VincentDahhling) July 26, 2023

Many fans shared screenshots of Murillo’s update, expressing their relief over hearing nothing new about Kelly’s condition since TMZ reported that doctors had found blood clots in her legs and lungs, typical of pulmonary embolisms, which the Mayo Clinic says can be life-threatening because blood flow to the lungs is blocked.

Famous music executive Scooter Braun — who signed Kelly to a record deal in 2015 and represents other huge acts including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — was among those who shared Murillo’s post in his Instagram Stories. Other celebrities have also been offering their good wishes on social media for Kelly, who is known for songs like “Should’ve Been Us” and “Nobody Love” and won two Grammys for her 2018 Gospel album, “Hiding Place.”

On July 25, fellow “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson, who performed a powerful duet of “Hallelujah” with Kelly on her talk show in April, tweeted, “Prayers up for my friend @torikelly! She is such a light in this world. Team Jhud, join me in praying for her full recovery!!”

Another “American Idol” star, season 7 runner-up David Archuleta, commented on Kelly’s last Instagram post, “Tori thinking of you and hoping you get well!!! ❤️🙏🏼”

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “Dear Lord, please watch out for @ToriKelly and please heal her body. ❤️”

Tony-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth tweeted, “praying hard for @torikelly loved ones 🙏 sending all of my love”

Tori Kelly’s New Album’s is Due Out on July 28

Kelly’s medical emergency occurred just days before the pop star was set to release her first album in three years, titled “tori,” on July 28 with a concert planned that night to celebrate the release at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

The Roxy has not updated its website since Kelly’s hospitalization as to whether the event will be rescheduled, and her new record label, Epic Records, has not said anything about pushing back her album release.

Kelly released her first single from the album, “missin u,” and a music video for the song in March. According to an Instagram post from Kelly on July 17, the EP will feature seven songs: “cut,” “missin u,” “shelter,” “unbelievable (ft. ayra starr),” “alive if i die,” “young gun (ft. jon bellion),” and “missin u — r&b edit.”

With her album release comes a new look for the singer, who became known for her blond curls but has decided to go back to her literal roots, letting her naturally brunette hair grow out as she recorded the record.

“When I was in the studio, I was already starting to let my roots grow out,” she told Elite Daily in May. “I was like, ‘I’m over this. I don’t wanna dye my hair anymore. I think it’s just time for a change.’ It just made sense to not dye my hair. It just felt right. This look is both very natural and a progression of me figuring out what I love.”