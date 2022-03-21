Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant’s Daughter Auditions for Season 20

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” is well underway, with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie seeing auditions from all over the country. One of the many “American Idol” hopefuls is Zaréh Turner, daughter of former “Idol” contestant Nadia Turner.

Nadia was a contestant on season four of “American Idol,” which aired in 2005. She made it through to the final 8 of the competition before being voted off the show.

Zaréh said she was four years old when her mother was on the show.

Family Affair! Former Idol Nadia Turner Is STUNNED By Daughter Zaréh's Audition – American Idol 2022 This audition is a total surprise to Zaréh's mom, Idol alum Nadia Turner, who made it to the Top 8 during Season 4 back in 2005. Instead of the spa day Nadia expected, here she is standing next to Ryan Seacrest AGAIN, while her daughter auditions for Idol in the very same top she auditioned… 2022-03-19T13:00:35Z

In the video, Zaréh said she told her mom they had a spa day planned, but she was really taking her along with her to her “American Idol” audition.

When Ryan Seacrest removed Nadia’s blindfold, she looked shocked, letting out an expletive. Later, she hugged her daughter. Seacrest announced Nadia and Zaréh as they walked into the audition room.

Zaréh also shared she was wearing the same shirt that her mother did when she auditioned for the show many years ago.

She Performed ‘Bust Your Windows’ for Her Audition

Zaréh sang “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan for her audition, and the judges were instantly interested, but Nadia mother was easily the most into the performance. The judges pointed out that she was swaying and crying while her daughter sang.

“Mom and daughter, take center stage,” Richie told them, bringing Perry and both the mother and daughter to tears.

The judges couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces.

“Well this is the best mother-daughter day ever,” Perry shared.

Bryan added, “You killed that song. In your zone, you are tremendous. When you started getting to the top levels of your range, gritty it up a little bit, blend in, and just put some stinking grease on it.”

Perry told the singer she thought that she had “a lot of things” going for her, “a cool vibe through and through” and “this cool voice.” She said she thought Zareh had the beginnings of “what could be a real artist.”

“It’s such a wonderful, heartfelt story here on our 20th season of ‘American Idol,’ to have this come full-circle,” Richie told the contestant before all three judges voted “yes” to send her through to the Hollywood Week.

Fans were excited about the artist immediately, and they loved seeing the mother-daughter connection. Many took to the comments on the YouTube video to praise Nadia.

“Nadia was a seriously underrated contestant in her season who got felled by one poor song choice. If you are new fans of the show, you should go back and watch her version of ‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me’ by Dusty Springfield; it was an early Idol moment,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “I remember Nadia Turner soooo well! ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ was a highlight of her season. Fun to see her again, makes me want to see more former Idols!”

Others said they still watch Nadia’s performances and thought she should have done well in the competition.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

