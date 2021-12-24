Applebees’ Christmas 2021 Hours & Menu Near Me: Is It Open?

Merry Christmas! For those of you craving Applebee’s signature ribs, or just want to take it easy and eat casual for Christmas Eve, you are in luck. Applebee’s will be open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve, though the chain will be closed nationwide for Christmas Day 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Certain Applebee’s Locations Will Be Open Christmas Eve

Applebee’s is known for opening around 11 a.m. and staying open late, usually till around 11 p.m. or 1 a.m. On Christmas Eve, Applebee’s will be closing early, though hours will vary by location. Be sure to check the hours of your local Applebee’s here.

There will also be a few special holiday offers at Applebee’s this time of year. For one, Applebee’s is offering a special gift card deal, whereby customers who purchase a $50 gift card will get a free $10 bonus gift card as well! This offer will last until January 2, 2022.

Apart from purchasing gift cards in store, customers can also choose to send a digital gift card, send a gift card by mail, or purchase gift cards in bulk.

Applebee’s Will Be Bringing Back Their ‘Sleigh Bell Sips’

Applebee’s will also be bringing back their “$5 Sleigh Bell Sip” for the second annual Christmas this year. This offer will be available for dine-in customers only (except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law).

The two alcoholic beverages which make up the “Sleigh Bell Sip” include the “Tipsy Reindeer” and the “Strawberry Merry Swirl.” According to Applebee’s, the Tipsy Reindeer is a “refreshing Vodka Lemonade with a cranberry twist, made with Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry, cherry and lemonade.”

The Strawberry Merry Swirl is a “frozen swirled holiday margarita made with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila, melon liqueur, strawberry and lime.” Both are garnished with a decorative “gummy wreath.” According to Applebee’s, their cocktails are made with “premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass.”

Applebee’s also offered Sleigh Bell Sips for the first time last year, and although they offered two flavors at that time too, they were different than the ones offered this year.

According to Penn Live, the two flavors that made up the Sleigh Bell Sips in 2020 included the “Berry Merry Colada,” which consisted of a “tropical piña colada twist and strawberry swirl, made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Midori,” as well as the “Reindeer Punch,” which consisted of a “combination of Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice and sweet & sour with a dash of cherry.”

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said of the $5 Sleigh Bell Sips in a statement in November:

The holidays are a very special time for us at Applebee’s. With the holiday spirit in the air – and in our delicious cocktails for only $5 – the party never has to stop. Head on in to your local Applebee’s and toast to everyone’s favorite time of the year with our delicious Sleigh Bell Slips!

Applebee’s will also continue to offer their catering service throughout the holiday season (except for Christmas Day). Note that only select restaurants offer the catering service. Be sure to check whether your local Applebee’s does, and if you so desire, place your order here.