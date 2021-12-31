Applebees’ New Year’s 2021-2022 Hours & Menu Near Me: Is It Open?

Happy New Year! Whether you’re craving some signature Applebee’s ribs, or if you just want to take it easy and dine casual for New Year’s, you are in luck. Applebee’s is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2021-2022 nationwide, and there are even some special holiday offers that you may be able to take part in.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Applebee’s Will Be Open New Year’s Eve and Day

Although Applebee’s is known for opening around 11 a.m. and staying open late, usually till around 11 p.m. or 1 a.m., most Applebee’s stores will be operating on reduced hours for New Year’s Eve. Be sure to check the hours of your local Applebee’s location here to see whether you will be able to celebrate the count to midnight there.

As for New Year’s Day, most Applebee’s locations will be operating at regular hours. Once again, be sure to use the website’s location tracker to know for sure whether your location will be operating during normal hours.

Applebee’s is also continuing to offer certain special holiday deals. Most notably, Applebee’s is offering a special gift card deal, whereby customers who purchase a $50 gift card will get a free $10 bonus gift card as well. This offer will last until January 2, 2022.

Apart from purchasing gift cards in store, customers can also choose to send a digital gift card, send a gift card by mail, or purchase gift cards in bulk.

Applebee’s Has Brought Back ‘$5 Sleigh Bell Sips’

Applebee’s second annual “$5 Sleigh Bell Sips” will also continue to be an option for customers seeking a holiday-themed alcoholic beverage throughout the month of December. This year, the two options include the “Tipsy Reindeer,” a vodka lemonade with a cranberry twist, and the “Strawberry Merry Swirl,” a tequila and melon liqueur margarita flavored with strawberry and lime.

Applebee’s also offered Sleigh Bell Sips for the first time last year, and although they offered two flavors at that time too, they were different than the ones offered this year.

According to Penn Live, the two flavors that made up the Sleigh Bell Sips in 2020 included the “Berry Merry Colada,” which consisted of a “tropical piña colada twist and strawberry swirl, made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Midori,” as well as the “Reindeer Punch,” which consisted of a “combination of Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice and sweet & sour with a dash of cherry.”

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said of the $5 Sleigh Bell Sips in a statement in November:

The holidays are a very special time for us at Applebee’s. With the holiday spirit in the air – and in our delicious cocktails for only $5 – the party never has to stop. Head on in to your local Applebee’s and toast to everyone’s favorite time of the year with our delicious Sleigh Bell Slips!

Applebee’s will also continue to offer their catering service throughout the holiday season. Note that only select restaurants offer the catering service. Be sure to check whether your local Applebee’s does, and if you so desire, place your order here.