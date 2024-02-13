Ben Affleck’s ‘DunKings’ Orange Tracksuit Flies Off the Shelves in 19 Minutes

Ben Affleck’s “DunKings” tracksuit from his viral Super Bowl commercial is proving popular with fans.

According to TMZ, the orange tracksuits became such a big hit that they initially sold out in 19 minutes.

However, you might be in luck if you want a tracksuit because they are still featured for sale on the company’s website. Although they were sold out when TMZ tried to purchase them, the Dunkin’ website no longer says that they are sold out. In fact, it’s possible to put the tracksuit items in your cart for purchase.

Affleck filmed the commercial with wife Jennifer Lopez, actor/friend Matt Damon and football legend Tom Brady for Dunkin’. Billboard ranked Affleck’s Super Bowl ad as its number two favorite of 2024. USA Today continued the positive reviews, describing the commercial as “cute.” According to Variety, though, the ad did not crack the top 10 with the most YouTube views.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Orange Ben Affleck ‘DunKings’ Tracksuit Is Featured on the Dunkin’Website, Along With a Tumbler & Bucket Hat

Dunkin’s website currently has orange tracksuit merchandise for sale, as of February 13.

After initially selling out the merch, the company announced it would be restocking it, according to Daily Mail.

Thee “DunKings collection” still allows people to pre-order a DunKings tumbler, track jacket, track pants, and bucket hat, according to the website. The track suit jacket and pants each costs $60, according to the Dunkin’ website.

People.com reported that the items will be for sale “while supplies last.”

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Also Launching a Limited-Time ‘DunKings Menu’ Tied to Ben Affleck

The Dunkin’ Donuts company is further partnering with Affleck by launching the “DunKings Menu,” CNN reported, describing it as a “limited-time selection of food and drinks” named after Affleck’s Super Bowl ad.

A press release for Dunkin’ said the DunKings Menu will be “Available in stores nationwide for a limited time beginning Monday, February 12.”

According to the release, it features:

The DunKings Iced Coffee: Ben’s go-to order, and his first-ever official coffee order on the Dunkin’ menu, this drink features classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The DunKings MUNCHKINS® Skewers: Three assorted MUNCHKINS® conveniently placed on a skewer. This treat can be added to any beverage – especially The DunKings Iced Coffee – or simply enjoyed on the go.

The Super Bowl ad featuring Affleck is actually the latest in a series of ads. “This episodic story marks the latest installment in the “Dunkin’ Cinematic Universe” – a journey that began exactly one year ago when Dunkin’ made its number one fan’s dream come true by allowing Ben Affleck to work in the Dunkin’ drive-thru. In the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl spot, he took a surprise order from his wife, Jennifer Lopez,” Dunkin’ Donuts said in the press release.

According to CNN, Affleck also starred in a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin’ Donuts in 2023, and he was paid $10 million for that one.