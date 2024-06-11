Cause of Death for YouTube Star, 40, Released by Wife After He Dies Suddenly

YouTube star Ben Potter, who was known to his fans as “Comicstorian,” has died at the age of 40, his wife, Nathalie Potter, wrote on X on June 10.

She wrote that Potter’s cause of death was an “unfortunate accident.”

“Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” Nathalie Potter wrote. “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.”

She added, “As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Potter’s last post on X came the day before his death. “For those wondering, Mangastorian video will drop tomorrow. We’re just behind in the edits. If we can get it done, One Piece will drop, if not it’ll be my take on My hero (which is complete, I just haven’t launched it),” he wrote.

Ben Potter’s Wife Wrote That She Has ‘So Many Things’ to Figure Out Following His Death

In the lengthy post, Potter’s wife wrote lovingly about her husband.

“He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that,” she wrote.

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube,” her post continued.

“The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”

Ben Potter Had More Than 3 Million Subscribers to His YouTube Page



Potter had more than 3 million subscribers on his YouTube page, which bills itself as creating “audio dramas of comic books.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube, was one of those offering tributes. “I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something,” he wrote on X.

“Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan,” he added. “Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter. Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I’ll see yall soon I hope.”

Wrote a content creator, MontyVerse, on X, “Absolutely heart broken by this news. I am sorry for yourself. This channel has given me so much joy over the years. He was a bright spot in the comic community and his passion was infectious.”