The results are in for the first round of the final Head of Household competition on Big Brother 22 and they definitely have some major implications for the game. Here’s what you need to know, but be warned of spoilers.

STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON THE FINAL HOH COMPETITION.

The First Round Winner Is…

VideoVideo related to ‘big brother’: the winner of the final hoh competition first round is… 2020-10-23T11:45:37-04:00

Nicole Franzel has won the first round of the final Head of Household competition. The live feeds came back in the middle of the night Thursday night into Friday morning, October 22 and 23, and when they did, the contestants were talking how grueling the first round of the competition was. Enzo Palumbo said he was nauseous from the spinning and that he knew he was in trouble the minute he saw how the competition was set up.

It sounds like Palumbo dropped first and after not very much time, then Cody Calafiore eventually dropped after being slammed into a moon too many times. It’s unclear exactly what the competition looked like — we’ll just have to wait and see on Monday’s (October 26) episode what the competition was like.

But that means that Palumbo and Calafiore will face off in the next round. We have to give Calafiore the edge here — he’s been a beast in competitions all season. Palumbo is not bad in competitions (and it sounds like he’s been throwing a lot of comps), but Calafiore has been nearly unbeatable. We would be pretty surprised if it’s not Calafiore vs Franzel in the final round.

The Second and Final Rounds

VideoVideo related to ‘big brother’: the winner of the final hoh competition first round is… 2020-10-23T11:45:37-04:00

The second round should happen sometime over the weekend, so stay tuned here for results. Then whoever wins between Palumbo and Calafiore will face off with Franzel during the live two-hour finale on October 28 to see who is the final Head of Household. Then that person will choose who to evict and who he or she wants to sit next to for the final vote.

At that point, the jury will come back to cast their votes for who will win the $500,000 prize. As the jury said during Thursday’s live eviction show this week, it’s really Calafiore’s game to lose at this point, so if he wins the final Head of Household, we would expect him to win the game fairly easily.

If he doesn’t win HOH, that’s when things might get interesting. Really the only chance Franzel or Palumbo have to win at this point is if they evict Calafiore. Whoever does that will probably win the whole thing. But will either one of them do that? They both have final two deals with Calafiore. We’ll have to wait and see if they have the nerve to break their deals to win the game.

Also, it’s time to vote for America’s Favorite Player. Who are you voting for? Here’s how you can cast your vote for who you want to win the $25,000.

The final two Big Brother 22 episodes of the season air Monday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died