Nicole Franzel Posts New Home Photos on Instagram

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo both appeared on season 18 of “Big Brother” in 2016 and began dating in 2017. BB18 was Nicole’s second trip to the “Big Brother” house. She also appeared on “Big Brother” 16 in 2016 and on “Big Brother All-Stars” in 2020. Franzel won BB18 and got engaged to Victor during an appearance on “Big Brother” 20 in 2018, People revealed.

This year has been a big one for the couple. Nicole and Victor got married in March and welcomed their first child, a son named Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV in July. Now the couple has purchased a new home together. Nicole shared photos of the new pad on her Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo’s New House Comes With Lots of Land

When Nicole Franzel joined the “Big Brother” cast in 2014, she had just graduated from college with a degree in nursing, according to her “Big Brother” 16 bio. That plan was waylaid in the best of ways by the “Big Brother” career she’d dreamed of since she was 8-years-old. In her bio she also mentioned that she’d like to have a showmance, so the fact that she ended up with another “Big Brother” houseguest is perfect.

Nicole and Victor bought a house on 10 acres in Michigan. Her excitement is infectious in her Instagram post. She wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL 🏡🥰 we just bought the house on the hill on 10 acres with the ginormous pond. I don’t normally toot my own horn, but man, I’m pretty stinkin’ proud. ☺️”

She added, “I finally found something to spend my moldy BB money on 😂, & we think it’s the PERFECT choice. We can’t wait to raise a family here. It really has endless possibilities with the large yard too 👩🏼‍🌾🌾. AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO SHOW YOU MORE!! Wait until you see the back side of the house, ITS MY FAVORITE 😍! We aren’t selling our current home until spring so we can move at a good pace! Thankfully! 😅”

She went on to write that she was grateful to the previous owners of the house for choosing their bid to buy it. She added that the house is move-in ready and she plans on adding color to the walls and furnishing it and sharing all of it on Instagram.

Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo’s New House Has Its Own Pond

Nicole Franzel shared a video tour of the outside of her new house on her Instagram. In the video, she gives viewers a tour of her porch and the pond in their yard. She captioned the post “My new front porch view 😍🌾👩🏼‍🌾 follow along with us as we make this beautiful place home 🏡❤️”

Commenters were quick to warn her about the dangers of the pond, writing, “make sure you put a fence to protect your child from falling in the pond. No one thinks it can happen to their toddler but it does happen. PS it’s beautiful!” Another commenter added, “absolutely…. the pond gives me anxiety. We have a pond, I drained it after I had kids.😢”

Others were quick to make sure she was didn’t share her actual address in the video. One wrote, “be careful posting photos of the outside of your home! people can find you based on the smallest information” while another wrote, “victor is a cop,” and a third said, “she’s literally my neighbor. We have a bunch of eyes that watch out for each other here in our little town, but I know most small towns are not as lucky so I do get what you’re saying.”