‘Big Brother 23’ High Roller Room Results Week 1

Here’s what we know about the money distribution and the power for week 1 of the “Big Brother 23” High Roller Room. It should make the Power of Veto ceremony very interesting. Read on to find out how the power works this week and what that means for the house but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON WHO WON THE NEXT HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD, WHO THE NOMINEES ARE AND WHO WON THE FIRST HIGH ROLLER’S ROOM POWER

The Money Distribution





Play



Big Brother 23 | Prank Alert | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ Hannah Chaddha breaks down all the quirks of each Houseguests' walk. Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Drop in on the Season 23 Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds–streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to the “Big Brother” YouTube Channel HERE: youtube.com/user/bigbrother Stream… 2021-08-14T00:16:11Z

The feeds were down Friday (August 13) at night for nearly six hours. When they came back, everyone was being pretty secretive about their money, but it sounds like the whole house does know who chose to play for the power this week.

Based on a few conversations, however, we can piece together that the top money winners were Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, and Britini D’Angelo. They each earned $100, though they were telling most people that they only got $75.

The people who actually received $75 are Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, and Xavier Prather. That means the rest of the house got $50 each — Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagull, Claire Rehfuss, Alyssa Lopez, and Azah Awasum.

Who Played for the Power?





Play



Big Brother 23 | Walk This Way | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ Hannah Chaddha breaks down all the quirks of each Houseguests' walk. Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Drop in on the Season 23 Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds–streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to the “Big Brother” YouTube Channel HERE: youtube.com/user/bigbrother Stream… 2021-08-14T00:16:10Z

Britini told the cameras that this week’s game was the “High Roller Derby.” Everybody got a chance to play, but who played was a secret unless people wanted to reveal that they played.

However, based on a few conversations, we know that Derek F., Kyland, Sarah Beth, Tiffany, and Claire all played for sure and it cost them $50 to play, so Kyland, SB, and Claire have no money left, while Tiffany has $25 left and Derek F. has $50 left over.

Based on how they did in the game, they will get to bet on the six Power of Veto players in order to win a second Power of Veto. It sounds like Tiffany did so poorly that she won’t get to bet at all. Kyland did the best, so he gets to pick first, followed by Derek F., Claire and then Sarah Beth.

The way it works is they take turns betting on who will win Power of Veto. If their chosen person wins, they get a second Power of Veto. So it is possible that if, say, Kyland as Head of Household bet on himself and then won the Power of Veto, he would have two Power of Vetos to use this week.

What is unclear is if the second Power of Veto is used before or after the first Power of Veto and if the winner of the second one gets to choose the replacement nominee or if the HOH does. It sounds like the HOH decides this week.

The following week, power No. 2 sounds like a roulette wheel will choose the replacement nominee, and then in week three, they are playing for a Coup d’Etat where the winner gets to anonymously choose two new nominees.

What Does This Mean for the House?





Play



Big Brother 23 – Trouble is Cookin' Tempers flare in the Cookout when some members question who the head chef is. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE: bit.ly/1L2knpX Follow "Big Brother" on… 2021-08-13T04:00:30Z

HOH Kyland nominated Claire and Derek F., though Derek F. is a pawn and knows it. He is in on the plan. Initially, Kyland was targeting Claire, but now that the house is pretty sure Britini got $100, Kyland is starting to think they backdoor Britini before she earns $300 from America. They feel like she is such a wild card that they need to get her out before she gets something like the Coup d’Etat and targets two members of the Cookout.

But it will really come down to who wins the second Power of Veto. If Kyland or Sarah Beth wins it, it will probably not be used. If Claire wins it, then whoever won the first Power of Veto could not use it and Claire could take herself off the block. THe same could happen if Derek F. wins it, though Derek F. is not really on board with Britini as the replacement nominee.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday should be a lot of fun to watch play out.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Christian Birkenberger Says Alyssa Is Someone He Can See Himself ‘Being With Forever’ – Exit Interview