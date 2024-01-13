Bill Hayes Dead at 98

Long-time soap star and entertainer Bill Hayes has died at the age of 98.

Hayes starred on “Days of Our Lives” for decades, playing the role of Doug Williams, notes People. He was married to Susan Seaforth-Hayes, who played Julie Williams.

A representative for the actor told People, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes.”

The rep continued, “One of the longest-running characters on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Bill originated the role of ‘Doug Williams’ in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life.”

“He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years,” noted Hayes’ rep.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bill Hayes Met His Wife Susan Seaforth-Hayes on ‘Days of Our Lives’

According to Variety, the iconic actor joined “Days of Our Lives” five. years after the soap opera initially debuted. He met his future wife on the show, and they married in 1974.

The two married in real life before the characters of Doug and Julie married on “Days of Our Lives.” Doug and Julie wed in 1976, and they even appeared on the cover of “Time” magazine that year during the height of soap opera popularity.

Throughout his years playing Doug on “Days of Our Lives,” Hayes was nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards twice. He and his wife were honored in 2018 by the Daytime Emmy Awards with lifetime achievement awards.

Hayes Lived a Long & Full Life

TV Insider shared that the “Days of Our Lives,” star, whose full name was William Foster Hayes III, was born and raised in Illinois. He attended DePauw University before joining the Navy Air Corps.

Hayes was first married to Mary Hobbs for two decades, from 1947 to 1969. The couple who met during college, had five children. Prior to joining “Days of Our Lives” in 1970, he did a burlesque revue, television, a movie, and Broadway.

He also recorded a song that became a huge hit, “The Ballad of Davey Crockett.” The song sold more than three million copies and at one point, hit the top spot on the Billboard rankings.

Shortly after Hayes and Hobbs divorced, he landed his role on “Days of Our Lives.” He remained until 1984, with Seaforth-Hayes, until they chose to leave after their characters’ storylines had waned in popularity.

However, they both appeared on the soap opera from time to time in the subsequent years. Ultimately, Hayes appeared on “Days of Our Lives” in 2,141 episodes.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Co-Star Kristian Alfonso Paid Tribute to Her Television Father

Upon learning of Hayes’ death, fellow “Days of Our Lives” co-star Kristian Alfonso took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to him. “You will forever be in my heart Billy,” Alfonso wrote.

Alfonso continued, “Thank you for welcoming me, the girl from Boston with warm open arms on my 1st day and all of the days that followed, for the love and support you always gave me.”

During her years on the show, Alfonso played Hope Williams, the daughter of Hayes’ character. In the caption of her Instagram post, Alfonso added, “How completely blessed I was to work with you to know you to learn from you. You were a true icon. My heart is broken. Love You.”