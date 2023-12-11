Blaize Pearman Dead: How Did Raven-Symoné’s Younger Brother Die?

Entertainer Raven-Symoné has revealed that their younger brother, Blaize Pearman, has died at the age of 31.

Raven-Symoné’s birthday was December 10, and fans sent lots of birthday wishes. On December 11, the entertainer shared on Instagram that it had been a bittersweet day.

“Last month I lost my brother Blaize, he was battling colon cancer for about two years,” they shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blaize Pearman’s Birthday Was Just Days After Raven-Symoné’s

Raven-Symoné also noted that they believe their brother is “in a better place now.” They added, “He is loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and my family have been a roller coaster.”

Adding to the difficulty of the day was the fact that Pearman’s birthday was so close to that of his older sibling. Raven-Symoné revealed his birthday is December 16. Apparently, the “That’s So Raven” star plans to share more then.

“His birthday is December 16 and forever will be,” the star stated. The video wrapped with the “That’s So Raven” star sharing, “I love you guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home, and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

Fans and colleagues of the former “That’s So Raven” star quickly flooded the comments section of the Instagram post with love and support.

Monique Coleman wrote, “Oh nooo So sorry to hear this! Sending you so much love.”

Sabrina Bryan commented, “I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.”

Raven-Symoné’s co-star from “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” Holly Robinson Peete, shared, “I’m so sorry to hear this news.” Peete continued, “I loved spending time and getting to know your brother since he was a toddler…Sending love to your family and to everyone who loved Blaize.”

A supporter noted, “Raven, there aren’t many words I can offer you, but as someone who lost their father to cancer, just know that Blaze really is in a better place, and no longer has to deal with the pain he had on earth.”

That fan continued, “His love and light will forever live on within you, and our love for you will live on as well. Take it a day at a time, cry when you need to, and keep pushing through. ❤️❤️❤️”

Blaize Pearman Mostly Remained out of the Limelight

For Pearman’s birthday in 2022, Raven-Symoné posted several photos of him on Instagram and wrote, “To my brother @blaizewittai one of the kindest protectors I know. More years to come for you!”

The “That’s So Raven” star continued, “My love energy and hugs go to you on this day!” It does not appear that Pearman’s colon cancer diagnosis had been shared either on Raven-Symoné’s Instagram page or his own.

The Daily Mail shared that Pearman typically stayed out of the limelight, despite the lengthy, multi-faceted career of his older sibling. He joined the family on “Celebrity Family Feud” for an episode in 2008, though.

Pearman also popped up on the red carpet a few times with the “That’s So Raven” star when they were both young. In addition, according to IMDb, he appeared in “Raven-Symoné: Raven’s Postcards from Spain” in 2006 as well.