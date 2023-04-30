Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter’s 1st Birthday: PHOTO

Bravo producer Andy Cohen celebrated his youngest child, Lucy Eve Cohen’s first birthday on April 29, 2023. The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host, who also has a 4-year-old son named Benjamin “Ben” Allen Cohen, took to Instagram to wish his daughter a “happy birthday.” The picture showed Cohen holding Lucy and a gold number one balloon in front of glossy green doors. The father of two and his daughter looked toward the camera while smiling brightly.

“Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Several Bravo personalities flocked to the post’s comments section to shower Lucy with well-wishes.

“Look at her face! 😍 Happy Birthday baby girl 🥳🥳,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful 🎂💕🎈🎈🎉😘🎉🎊💋🥰,” added Gorga’s castmate and sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

“🎈 Happy Birthday Lucy 🎈,” commented “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

“Happy birthday cutie!” shared RHONJ personality Jennifer Aydin.

Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame also wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Lucy👏❤️.” Meanwhile, RHOC personality Vicki Gunvalson commented, “Woo hoo Lucy!!” In addition, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards made sure to acknowledge Lucy’s birthday in the comments section.

Andy Cohen Shared a Video of His Daughter With His Instagram Followers

On April 30, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to share he celebrated his daughter’s birthday with a cake from Sugaree’s Bakery. The father of two also uploaded a video with Lucy on his Instagram Stories. He shared that they are “just beginning Lucy’s second year of life.” The 54-year-old also noted that he styled his daughter’s hair in pigtails.

“I did the hair this morning and you know what, she really submitted to it. I really feel like you saw what I was doing and you let me try,” said Cohen to Lucy.

The “Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture” author also stated that his daughter has been enjoying a rattle, which was gifted to her by Anderson Cooper’s son, Wyatt Cooper.

Andy Cohen Revealed He Has Found It Difficult to Manage His Time as a Parent

Cohen discussed navigating parenthood without a partner in a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly. He confided that he has struggled with “time management.” According to Cohen, he also has made an effort to ensure his children know he is present in their lives.

“As a single dad, I just feel extra responsibility to make them feel like ‘hey, I’m always around,’” shared Cohen.

Cohen also revealed he does not have plans on giving Ben and Lucy another sibling. He shared, however, he may consider doing so in a situation where he was in a relationship with someone interested in adding to his family.

Andy Cohen Shared Why He Decided to Have Two Children

During a February 2023 interview with The New Yorker, Cohen shared why he chose to be a father of two children. He revealed he wanted to give Ben a sibling because he is “an older dad” and “want[s] him to feel like he has a family.”

“And if something, God forbid, ever happened to me I don’t want to abandon him. So he and his sister will always have each other,” asserted the 54-year-old.

The Bravo personality also noted that he is overjoyed with Lucy. He described his daughter as “so cute” and shared the experience has been “wonderful.”