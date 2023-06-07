Andy Cohen is a pro at hosting reunions and while things can get hairy from time to time, the Bravo star admits that it also “can be fun.”

On the May 30, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cohen opened up about hosting reunions and said that he “loves being a part” of the reunions, though he says it’s a “delicate balance.”

He went on to admit that doing the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion was “not fun” because of the family aspect of the feud. There was one reunion in particular, however, that had Cohen actually “freaked out” beforehand — the reunion for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Says He’s Glad Things Worked Out With the Kardashians

Play

Video Video related to andy cohen admits he ‘freaked out’ before filming a reunion special 2023-06-07T10:55:03-04:00

Cohen talked to “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch about the weight that some of the reunions have and how he sometimes feels pressure to deliver. “I want to do a good job,” he explained.

When he was asked to do the Kardashians reunion, Cohen said he was “really excited.”

“I got freaked out as we were getting closer that they weren’t going to let me do my thing,” Cohen admitted. “And I called [Kim Kardashian] and I said, ‘listen, I need to talk to you. I feel like, I need to do what I do. I don’t want to show you the questions. I need to go there. And if that’s too scary for everyone than we shouldn’t do this,'” he continued.

He went on to say that Kim Kardashian agreed with him and while some of the family members — namely Kris Jenner — were “nervous,” it all worked out.

Overall, Cohen was happy with how things turned out, though he also admitted that there was quite a bit cut from the final product.

Andy Cohen Is Against Doing Live Reunions

Cohen has been hosting reunions for many years, but they’ve all been pre-taped. On an episode of his SiriusXM radio show in April 2023, he said that doing a reunion live would be a “very bad idea,” according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“There is a lot of grist to go through before you get to the prime beef. And there’s a reason we’re edited down. We could talk about a topic for 25 minutes, for 45 minutes, before really getting to the heart of something,” he explained.

“There’s an art here, guys,” he added.

Indeed, Cohen has a pretty interesting way of preparing for the reunions, which he explained to Yahoo! Lifestyle in February 2023.

“I think that everything I do is ramping up for those reunions because I have the guests on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ through the season and I listen to what the fans are saying. And I’m watching cuts of the shows. And I’m hearing about it when it’s being shot. So it’s pretty– I walk in there pretty set to do what I need to do,” Cohen told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals the Surprising Person Who Wanted to Join the ‘Real Housewives’