Andy Cohen Sings & Mentions ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama in Video With Daughter

Bravo executive producer, Andy Cohen, is a father of two children, Lucy Eve Cohen, and Benjamin Cohen, 4. The “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” host filmed a video with his daughter and posted it on his Instagram Stories on March 5, 2023. In the brief clip, the 54-year-old sang “Good Morning” from the 1952 film, “Singing in the Rain,” while the 10-month-old smiled and tugged on the drawstrings of his hooded sweatshirt. At the end of the video, Cohen can be seen telling Lucy he will give her information “about all the ‘Vanderpump’ drama now, okay?”

Cohen appeared to be referring to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s breakup. According to TMZ, the former couple, who dated for nearly a decade, broke up because Madix discovered Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, who joined “Vanderpump Rules” in 2017, had an affair.

Andy Cohen Spoke About His Children in February 2023 Interview

Cohen spoke about his decision to have two children without a partner during a February 2023 interview with The New Yorker. He explained that he “did it for Ben, because [he is] an older dad.”

“If something, God forbid, ever happened to me I don’t want to abandon him. So he and his sister will always have each other,” said the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

He also shared he was happy with his choice to have Lucy.

“[I]t’s wonderful, and she’s so cute. And I’m so glad I have a girl now—it’s gonna be so different and a whole new thing, and she doesn’t miss anything going on in the world, and Ben loves her so much,” stated Cohen.

Andy Cohen Shared His Thoughts About Raquel Leviss’ Interaction With Scheana Shay on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Cohen shared his thoughts about the drama surrounding Leviss and Sandoval in a March 2023 episode of his SiriusXM radio program, “Andy Cohen Live.” He noted that Leviss and her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Scheana Shay appeared on the March 1 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” two days before the news broke of Sandoval’s breakup. Cohen explained that he played a game with Leviss and Shay, where they had to answer a series of questions at the same time called “The BFF Test.” During the game, Leviss admitted that she believed Sandoval was cuter than his close friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz. As fans are aware, Leviss and Schwartz kissed while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

Cohen shared that Shay revealed she was surprised by Leviss’ answer while they took a commercial break.

“Scheana said to Raquel, ‘You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were going to pick Schwartz.’ And Raquel said ‘Well Sandoval has abs’ and kind of shrugged, so you know, that was interesting,” stated the “Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture” author.

TMZ reported that Leviss alleged that the “Good As Gold” singer “punch[ed] her in the head, leading to injuries around her eye” upon finding out about her involvement with Sandoval after the “Watch What Happens Live” interview and was subsequently “granted a temporary restraining order” on March 8. Neama Rahmani, Shay’s lawyer, denied the allegations in a statement and asserted that “Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period.”