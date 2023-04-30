Fans React to Ariana Madix & Lala Kent’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Looks

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump were attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, held on April 29, 2023. Kent uploaded an image taken on the red carpet before the event on her Instagram account. The photo showed Kent wearing a gauzy grayish blue strapless dress. She accessorized the look with a navy clutch and circular earrings. Kent tagged the clothing designer, Zac Posen, suggesting the dress was one of his designs. Vanderpump opted to wear a black velvet dress and a cape adorned with gold sequined. Meanwhile, Madix sported a ruffled white dress and a matching sheer cape.

“Your mothers,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Vanderpump, Madix, and Kent.

“You all are stunning,” wrote a commenter.

“You all look beautiful! Great dress Lala!” added another.

“Beautiful dresses on you ladies 🔥❤️,” chimed in a third person.

Vanderpump also posted the same image on her Instagram account. Fans shared their appreciation for Vanderpump, Madix, and Kent in the comments section.

One commenter compared Madix to the late actress Grace Kelly, writing, “You are fabulous as usual but Ariana is truly entering her Grace Kelly era with this photo! Love to see her like this!” Another added that they believed “LVP& Ariana Maddix look freaking amazing!” A different person took to the comments section to write, “gorgeous !! 💖💖💖 all of you !!”

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, and Ariana Madix’s Ensembles

Reddit users shared their thoughts about Madix, Kent, and Vanderpump’s ensembles on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. One commenter shared that while they appreciated Kent and Madix’s looks, they would have liked to see Vanderpump’s dress without the cape. A Reddit user chimed in they believed “Lisa can’t help but dress like a magician. Every time, every event.”

Another Bravo fan stated, “Lala’s whole look and dress is definitely the best!” They also shared that while they “like Ariana’s dress a lot,” they felt “it looks a bit too .. bridal.”

“And Lisa… idk what’s going on here, that sequin cape ruins it for me. She could’ve gotten away with the simple black evening dress,” continued the commenter.

A different person also commented that they were not a fan of Madix’s gown.

“Really hate saying this but I do not like Ariana’s look at all. As others have said, its giving too much bridal. All white is just tough. I know she could have done a million times better. I don’t think it fits her- the style, not the sizing!” read the comment.

A few commenters also shared they believed Madix resembled the character Sandra Dee “Sandy” Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) from the 1978 film, “Grease.”

Ariana Madix Shared Why She Was Excited About Attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Daily Mail.com reported that Vanderpump and Madix were 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner attendees because they were the publication’s “honored guests.” While speaking to the publication before the event, Vanderpump shared that she was “delighted to be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner as a guest of DailyMail.com.”

Madix shared similar comments and stated that she was “so thrilled and honored to be invited by DailyMail.com.” She also shared that she had tuned into “the dinner on TV every year and [has] always dreamed of being there in person.” The reality television star then noted that her “wonderful late grandmother was very active in local politics and [she has] always dreamed of visiting the White House,” making the event even more significant.

“This is an incredible honor,” asserted the reality television star.

Kent also took to her Instagram Stories to express gratitude to the Los Angeles Times for allowing her to go to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In the April 29 upload, the mother of one wrote, “this was a surreal experience that I was very grateful to be a part of. Thank you, LA Times.”

Ariana Madix Addressed Her Ex-Boyfriend, Tom Sandoval’s Affair

As fans are aware, reports began circulating that Madix’s now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with their castmate, Raquel Leviss, in early March 2023. Madix addressed the situation in a March 15 Instagram post. In the caption of the upload, Madix shared that she felt thankful for her loved ones and her fans who showed their support during the difficult situation. She shared that she has “been devastated and broken” throughout the ordeal. She also seemed to have issued a warning to Sandoval and Leviss, writing, “What doesn’t kill [her] better run.”