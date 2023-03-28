VPR Personality Says Ariana Madix Feels Unsafe in Her Home

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, in March 2023. According to TMZ, the 37-year-old split up with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner after discovering he and Raquel Leviss had an affair.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute has been publicly speaking about the breakup with Madix’s permission. As fans are aware, Doute had a six-year-long relationship with Sandoval before he began dating Madix in 2013. During a March 2023 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast, hosted by “Bachelor” star Nick Viall, Doute discussed Madix’s living situation. She explained that the “NFL Writers Room” actress and Sandoval are still sharing their Valley Village home, which they purchased in 2019. The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author shared that Madix does not feel comfortable with the living situation. Doute claimed that Madix’s friend requested Sandoval to “give [Madix] at least a couple hours heads up when [he] come[s] home to pick things up,” as she is still grieving her relationship.

“His response is ‘it’s my f***** house, I own half of it, and I will come and go as I please and if she has a problem with it, she can leave,’” alleged Doute.

The 40-year-old stated Madix “just won’t be home alone” because Sandoval “is coming and going as he pleases.”

“That’s what she’s most afraid of – is being alone and then having him walk in,” said Doute.

When Viall asked if Madix “currently feels unsafe in her own home,” Doute responded, “Exactly.”

Ariana Madix’s Co-Stars Have Showed Their Support

Since reports of Sandoval’s infidelity began circulating in early March, many of Madix’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars have shown their support on social media. For instance, on March 5, Doute shared several pictures of the 37-year-old on Instagram along with the caption, “#TeamAriana.”

Scheana Shay also took to Instagram to upload a photo that showed her sitting on a bench with her sister, Cortney van Olphen, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Charli Burnett, and Madix.

“We ride for Ariana 🖤,” read the caption of the March 9 post.

Maloney also uploaded two pictures of her and Madix in a March 5 Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote, “You are going to thrive like you were always meant to!”

On March 16, Madix addressed her ex-boyfriend’s cheating scandal on social media. The Instagram post showed the aspiring restaurateur wearing a pink-and-green dress while standing in front of cacti.

“i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” wrote Madix in the caption.

Kristen Doute Shared Information About Ariana Madix Post-Breakup

While recording the March 15 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute gave an update on how Madix has been handling her public breakup. The former Bravo star, who is returning for a guest appearance in season 10, shared that Madix told her she did not believe she is deserving of her support system.

“She hugged me and said ‘I love you, I don’t deserve you guys. I don’t deserve my friends,’ and I literally stopped her in her tracks and I said ‘this is where we start then because you do deserve and you need to now start working from the inside out,’” said Doute.

The podcast host shared she reminded Madix that she “didn’t ask” her friends to be supportive.

“We asked you if we were allowed to show up for you because you have an army,” stated Doute.