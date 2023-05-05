VPR Personalities Criticize Tom Sandoval’s Meeting With Fertility Doctor

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, shared their thoughts about their former castmate, Tom Sandoval’s decision to visit a reproductive center to speak with Dr. Shahin Ghadir about his results in season 10, episode 12. In the May 2 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright stated she disapproved that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner “check[ed] his sperm count and was actually acting like he was going to go through with this whole IVF journey with” his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The Kentucky native suggested she believed Sandoval had already begun his affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss when he met with the fertility doctor.

“That really hurt my feelings because I can only imagine, you know, [Madix] didn’t know that all of this was going on behind her back and she’s like thinking about having babies and stuff,” said the mother of one.

She also stated that Madix “never knew for sure” if she wanted children, while Sandoval “always acted like he wanted” a family.

“The fact that she was even willing to take this, like, journey and to go through all of this and to harvest her eggs and do all that, was like a huge step for her,” said Cartwright. “And then for Tom knowing what he was doing, to still go through and go see the doctor and to do all that, like it just really rubbed me the wrong way.”

Cartwright noted that she was particularly upset by Sandoval because her brother, Wes Cartwright, and his wife, Melisha Cartwright, needed to undergo IVF to conceive their child. Taylor interjected that he did not believe the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer took visiting the reproductive center, alongside his co-star Tom Schwartz, seriously.

“He, to me, looked like this was a joke to him. He is not only wasting his time, he is wasting Tom Schwartz’s time, he is wasting production’s time, he is wasting that doctor’s time,” said Taylor. “There are people out there who are dying, dying, to have children and you are putting all these people — and you are wasting all of their time, knowing in the back of your head that you are sleeping with another woman and getting your sperm check to possibly see if you could have kids with a woman you have no interest in being with.”

Cartwright agreed with her husband and labeled Sandoval’s behavior as “rude.”

“I just can’t believe he was actually going to go through with it or at least, act like he was going to even fertilize her eggs, it’s such a private and like intimate thing to have to go through too,” said the 34-year-old.

Tom Sandoval Made Claims About Ariana Madix in April 2023

During an April 2023 appearance on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Things,” Sandoval claimed that he “had already broken up with [Madix] two weeks earlier” before she discovered he had cheated on her with Leviss. He alleged that Madix told him that she was “not letting [him] leave [her].”

Sandoval also claimed that hours before she found out about his months-long affair, Madix asked what he thought “about getting [his] sperm checked to fertilize [her] eggs.”

“I’m like ‘what?’ And I’m like ‘we’re broken up, like what?’ I was like, ‘we’ll talk about this later,’” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Scheana Shay Shared Information About Ariana Madix

In an April 2023 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” Scheana Shay shared Madix’s frozen eggs were not fertilized.

“Thank god, her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm [from Sandoval],” said Shay.

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, weeks before reports of Sandoval’s affair broke, Madix shared that she believed “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 would showcase her fertility journey.

“Yeah, I think so I’m not really sure how much but I think you will. I never know what is going to end up in the show,” explained Madix.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.