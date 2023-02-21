VPR Personality Addresses Slamming Co-Stars: ‘I’m Just Like F*** It’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Charli Burnett began starring in the Bravo franchise during its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. In November 2022, the reality television star shared she had issues with her castmates on TikTok LIVE, as reported by Monsters & Critics. In the video, the 26-year-old stated that she does not “f****** like anyone” on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 cast. She also asserted that she believes her co-star Scheana Shay “is a f***** loser.”

In a February 2023 Us Weekly interview, Burnett addressed her TikTok Live comments. She shared that she had been under the influence of alcohol while filming the video. She also clarified that she does not have issues with all of her castmates.

“I don’t hate everyone. I was a little tipsy when I did that, I was a little much. I apologize,” said Burnett.

She also shared that James Kennedy confronted her the day after she recorded her TikTok Live video. She assured the professional DJ that she did not have any disdain for him.

“I was just saying it in a rambunctious, like overall term. But no, I don’t hate everybody,” clarified the Bravo star.

She then shared that events during the production of season 10 caused her to announce she disliked her cast members.

“I can’t share everything, ’cause you have to watch the show. There’s just a lot – a lot of things have been said, a lot of things have been done, and honestly, I’m just at the point where I’m just like f*** it. So I just don’t care,” stated Burnett with a laugh.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star went on to say that she “just wants to be friends with people who [she] loves.”

Charli Burnett Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Scheana Shay

While speaking to Us Weekly, Burnett gave an update on her relationship with Shay. She revealed that they are no longer friends due to issues outside of the Bravo series.

“I feel like a lot of stuff happens outside of the season, all the time, all the craziness, I will say like things happened, friendships change,” explained the “Vanderpump Rules” personality. “Unfortunately, we are just not there anymore. But, like I said, things happened and I’m okay with where we’re at.”

Scheana Shay Appeared to Address Charli Burnett’s TikTok Comments

Shay and her co-star Lala Kent appeared to comment on Burnett’s TikTok remarks during a November 2022 episode of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. Shay noted that an unnamed “Vanderpump Rules” star did not understand why she decided to mend her friendship with Kent.

“It’s like that was one of the issues last season is that certain people, who I don’t want to give any attention to by naming, are just like ‘but I don’t get it like how can you be friends with her again. Is this going to affect our friendship?’” stated Shay.

The mother of one claimed that she assured her co-star that she is able to separate her relationships. Kent chimed in that the unidentified individual made negative comments on social media. The “Give Them Lala” author asserted the situation was not “a good look.”

“I was like that you think that you are spilling tea and being shady but you are actually needing to crawl back into a hole,” stated the 32-year-old.

Shay then shared she believed the upload was “projection at it’s finest.”

“I’m the loser? Really? Okay,” stated the “Good As Gold” singer.