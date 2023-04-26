Fredrik Eklund Shares New Pictures of Twins: ‘It All Passes So Fast’

“Million Dollar Listing New York” alum Fredrik Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan, are parents to twin children, Fredrik Jr. and Milla. On April 19, Eklund took to Instagram to share pictures of the 5-year-olds. The first image showed the Bravo star, Kaplan, their children, and their dog sitting on the front steps. Milla and Fredrik Jr. posed together in the second, fifth, sixth, and seventh pictures. Eklund’s son placed his arm around the dog in the third image and Milla stood in front of greenery for the fourth snap. The final image showed the family at what appears to be a restaurant.

“Never forget to cherish every single moment because it all passes so fast,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment the real estate broker’s family.

“I can’t get over how big they are getting. You have beautiful children ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“Absolutely! God bless your beautiful children. The years go by so very quickly, it’s scary. As parents we love, nurture, guide and protect our children…the rest is up to them on this journey of life. My youngest baby turned 20 today…hard to believe! I’ve been blessed and honored to raise all three and teach them to love and respect each other forever. Cherish family because in a blink of an eye, the years have passed. Blessings to you and your family. I love following…you are very blessed,” shared a different person.

“You both must completely melt when you look at your gorgeous children. And, as the Mum of our last kid at home…he is about to turn 18 and start college in the Fall. It doesn’t seem that long ago that he was the age of your son. 💝,” chimed in a third person.

Fredrik Eklund’s Twins Celebrated Their Fifth Birthdays in November 2022

On November 20, 2022, Eklund celebrated his twins’ fifth birthdays with a poignant post on Instagram. The upload featured pictures of several pictures of Milla and Fredrik Jr. throughout their childhood. In the caption of the post, he suggested he was surprised at how quickly time has passed since having his children. He also shared that he does not “regret a single second” of fatherhood. However, the 46-year-old acknowledged that “having kids (especially twins) is hard.” He clarified that any struggles he faced were worth the effort.

“Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️,” wrote the reality television star.

Fredrik Eklund Opened Up About Having Children in 2018

Eklund shared his thoughts regarding parenthood in a 2018 interview with The Daily Dish. The reality television star shared that raising two babies at one time proved to be difficult. He explained that he felt “overwhelmed” taking care of children while juggling his career.

“I think that work-home-life-baby balance is something that’s gonna take a long time for me,” said Eklund. “People that know me and love me and my family, they knew this was going to happen. I welcomed it, but it’s much more difficult than I imagined because I value my career, I value my clients, my team, and I worked a lifetime to get here.”

He clarified that he believes his children “are so beautiful and so perfect.”

“When I’m with them, I’m flying through different dimensions of love and I didn’t even know I could love something so much. And it’s very powerful to me, very spiritual, and I’m, like obsessive about them,” stated the father of two.