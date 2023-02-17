VPR Personality Says ‘It Is Hard to Film Without’ Stassi Schroeder

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristina Kelly joined the show as a recurring cast member during its second season and exited following season 7. Kelly returned to the Bravo series for its tenth season, which premiered on February 8, 2023.

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, the former SUR waitress spoke about coming back to the series. She shared she decided to return to the cast to support her friend, Katie Maloney, amid her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz. Kelly also confirmed that she is still close to former “Vanderpump Rules” star, Stassi Schroeder. According to Page Six, Schroeder and her co-star, Kristen Doute, were let go from the series after season 8 because “they came under fire for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’” Kelly shared she had some difficulty not having Schroeder as her scene partner during the production of season 10.

“It is hard to film without her. Like to me, filming is her, this is her. So there was this little piece of me that was like ‘oh, I wish she was here,’” stated the reality television personality.

Kristina Kelly Mentioned She Helped Stassi Schroeder Get a Job at SUR

While speaking to Us Weekly, Kelly explained that she helped Schroeder secure a position as a server at SUR Restaurant & Lounge before “Vanderpump Rules” began filming in 2013. She revealed she lied and claimed that the “Next Level Basic” author had serving experience.

“I got her the job at SUR. I was working at SUR, she would come in all the time. And just like visit me, like just hang out,” shared Kelly. “She never worked a server job in her life but I lied I was like yeah, yeah, my friend, she’s a pro, she’s worked at lots of restaurants you should give her a job, so she started working at SUR with me. And then the rest is sort of history, like little by little everyone started trickling in.”

Stassi Schroeder Shared Her Thoughts About Being Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a May 2022 appearance on the “Toast” podcast, Schroeder spoke about being let go from “Vanderpump Rules.” She shared that she would have “spiraled” if she had not been pregnant with her two-year-old daughter, Hartford. She also noted that she focused her energy on writing her second book, “Off With My Head,” during her pregnancy.

Schroeder also clarified that she believed being fired was beneficial. She explained that she “was on this path to just not having to think about real s***.”

“I could have easily continued on that path. Just doing reality TV, living my best life, doing podcast touring, me, me, me, I feel like Beyonce,” explained the mother of one. “Like I had to really sit for two years and take a cold, hard, deep look at myself and like what do I value? Like what do I want my life to be? What have I done wrong and why are those things wrong? How am I not going to do those things again.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Tuesdays on Bravo.