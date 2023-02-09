VPR Star Opens Up About Cheating on Ex With Castmate

“Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiered on February 8, 2023. During the premiere episode, Lala Kent shared that she and James Kennedy had a sexual interaction at the start of his relationship with his ex-fiancee, Raquel Leviss. While speaking to E! News on February 7, alongside his girlfriend Ally Lewber, Kennedy shared his thoughts on the revelation that he was unfaithful while dating Leviss. He asserted that his encounter with Kent was “not a proud moment” and he has been “reflecting on how much [he has] matured.”

“I’m not perfect, I’m not now and nor was I then in my early 20s but I am 30 now and looking back obviously, not a move I would make nowadays but hey, good life lesson,” stated the reality television personality.

The professional DJ then suggested he believed his mistakes in past relationships were necessary.

“When I see my relationship with Ally, I can honestly truly say that I never felt this way in my life before so with just that, maybe I had to get to this place,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

James Kennedy Commented on if He Would Like to Be Engaged to Ally Lewber

While speaking to E! News, Kennedy commented on if he believes he will eventually get engaged to Lewber.

“If I say she’s the one right it means that my heart explodes every time I see her, I love waking up next to her every morning, you know, I feel very lucky and blessed,” said the 31-year-old.

Kennedy made similar comments about the prospect of marrying Lewber in a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“As far as marriage, I mean, yeah of course, I’ve never been married so, obviously that’s a big part of what I want in my life, but you know, I’m really focused on my career as well right now,” said Kennedy.

Raquel Leviss Reacted to Lala Kent’s Admission About Her Relationship With James Kennedy

Leviss gave her opinion on Kent’s admission regarding her and Kennedy’s sexual encounter during a separate February 8 E! News interview.

“She did say that she hooked up with James and it was during the time that James and I were together, so that definitely – I had to do a little investigation to just make sure that was true. For some reason I was very naive back in the day and I thought that James never cheated on me but this just like clarified that he had definitely cheated on me multiple times and so that was definitely, definitely a hard pill to swallow,” shared the 28-year-old.

Leviss also noted that her castmate Scheana Shay has been a source of support following her split from Kennedy at the end of 2021.

“The biggest friend this season has to be Scheana, she has always been a support system for me, she was always been in my corner throughout the entire season and I love that girl so much,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Raquel Leviss Spoke About Her Relationships With Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney

As fans are aware, Leviss and her co-star Tom Schwartz embarked on a flirtatious friendship after he separated from his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, in 2022. During the E! News interview, however, the model asserted that she is currently single.

“I’m dating myself,” shared Leviss.

In a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Leviss noted that Maloney has taken issue with her because of her decision to kiss Schwartz on multiple occasions. She asserted, however, that she did not intend to upset the 37-year-old.

“Clearly, I’ve really hurt her and that wasn’t my intention at all. I’m just like navigating single life,” explained Leviss.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.