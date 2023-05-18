VPR Personality Claims Raquel Leviss ‘Would Practice Her Lines’ Before Scenes

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor, who left the Bravo series in 2020, claimed that his former castmate, Raquel Leviss, attempted to script out her scenes when she first joined the show’s cast in 2016.

During the May 16 episode of comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” McDonald told Taylor that she believes he is a good reality television personality because his reactions seem authentic. The father of one replied by alleging that some of his castmates, including Leviss, planned out how they would act on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“There was certain people on the show that did that, rehearse themselves, Raquel did that when she first jumped on. We would catch her, like, literally have a script in her hand and she would practice her lines and we would catch her, like ‘Are you reading lines of a reality show that’s supposed to be just off the cuff?’” stated Taylor.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” personality suggested that he understood why Leviss wanted to be prepared for scenes.

“She was just really nervous at the time, in her defense, she was just really nervous, but we would catch, like, her reading lines before we’re going into a scene and, like, these scenes are like, okay, we’re going to go to a pool party, like, how could you be practicing lines at a pool party?” said Taylor.

He also stated that “there was other people” who rehearsed their lines before shooting “Vanderpump Rules” scenes.

“It is nerve-racking, I mean being on show like this, especially with the girls on our show, they are very intense,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Affair

While recording the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Taylor spoke about his former friend and castmate, Tom Sandoval and Leviss’ months-long affair. The “Vanderpump Rules” alum stated that he was not surprised when reports about Sandoval’s cheating scandal began circulating in early March 2023. He claimed that Sandoval had been unfaithful throughout his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, Sandoval admitted that he had sexual encounters with two other people, including Annemarie Maldonado, known as “Miami Girl,” when he was with Madix.

“Not shocked at all. This has been going on for years. He finally just got caught. I have been saying this for years,” said Taylor.

Taylor shared similar comments about Sandoval’s affair on the March 22 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside his wife of three years, Brittany Cartwright. While he asserted he was not “surprised” about Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss, Cartwright shared she did not expect the news. She explained she “was extremely shocked” because Leviss was “so close” to Madix.

Cartwright also shared that she does not believe Sandoval and Leviss are “in love.” Taylor then stated he thinks Sandoval was interested in pursuing the former pageant queen because “she’s easily manipulated.”

Jax Taylor Believes Tom Sandoval Is ‘Not Sorry’

As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Taylor cheated on Cartwright with his former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Faith Stowers in 2017. While recording the May 2 episode of the “Forever Young” podcast, the 43-year-old seemed to reference his affair when speaking about Sandoval’s cheating scandal. He stated that while he does not “have too much of a leg to stand on on this topic,” he has taken issue with the fact that Sandoval seems to have “a lack of empathy.”

“I feel like he’s not sorry at all. He hasn’t gave like an apology,” said Taylor.