Jax Taylor Reveals Text Messages with VPR Cast on Reunion Day

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix decided to break up with Tom Sandoval after discovering he and their castmate Raquel Leviss had an affair, as reported by TMZ. Madix interacted with her ex-boyfriend and Leviss during the season 10 reunion special, which was filmed on March 23. Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor, who left the series following season 8, revealed he sent texts to several members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast before the reunion. Taylor took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the messages.

The post, uploaded on March 23, showed that the father of one texted Lala Kent, Madix, and Scheana Shay, “Knockem dead today girls!!! Don’t forget to breathe your [sic] pros! Thinking of ya.” Kent replied, “Thank you Jaxy 🤍” and Shay, responded, “Thank youuuuuuuu 🙏.”

“Thank you!! 💖 💖,” wrote Madix.

“Wishing the girls luck today!! #PumpRules @BravoTV,” read the caption of the Twitter post.

Kent and Shay acknowledged that Taylor uploaded their text messages on Twitter while recording the March 31 episode of the “Good as Gold” singer’s podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay.”

“I heard he also posted the text message that he sent to you, me, and Ariana. By the way, when I want things to be like out there like that, you just drop it to Jax Taylor,” quipped Kent.

Shay agreed with her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate, stating, “100 percent.”

Jax Taylor Revealed He Was Not Shocked by Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, shared their thoughts about Sandoval’s affair during a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The Florida native shared he was not shocked by the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner’s cheating scandal. He asserted that he “called this from day one.” The father of one noted that he claimed Sandoval cheated on Madix during a trip to Miami, Florida, in “Vanderpump Rules” season 3.

“I was there for the first week during the Miami situation. I was there the week they started dating when this happened. I said it many times. No one wanted to believe me,” said Taylor.

Cartwright chimed in that she “was extremely shocked” about the affair. The Kentucky native also shared that she knows Madix “is super upset” about the cheating scandal.

“She is super grateful for all the support that she has from everybody. And she’s so strong, she’s going to be okay. It’s just going to be hard for a while,” said Cartwright.

Kristen Doute Revealed Ariana Madix Stated She Did Not ‘Deserve’ Her Friends

Madix mentioned Sandoval’s cheating scandal in a March 15 Instagram post. In the caption, Madix asserted that her loved ones and fans “have given [her] the strength to continue and seen [her] through [her] darkest hours.” The 37-year-old also noted that she has “been devastated and broken” following her breakup.

“However, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f***** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me,” continued Madix.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute spoke about being a source of support for Madix in a March 2023 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” The 40-year-old, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, revealed that Madix told her that she did not “deserve” her friends who have supported her.

“I literally stopped her in her tracks and I said ‘this is where we start then because you do deserve and you need to start working from the inside out,’” recalled Doute.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.