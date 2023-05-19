Jax Taylor Thinks Tom Sandoval ‘Hooked Up’ With Another VPR Personality

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor revealed that he believes his former castmate, Tom Sandoval, “hooked up” with Billie Lee, who appeared in the series during seasons 6 and 7.

While recording the May 16 episode of comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” Taylor acknowledged that Sandoval was spotted spending time with Lee following the revelation that he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss. In the interview, McDonald asked Taylor if he believes Lee “ever hooked up with Sandoval.” The comedian also noted that “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay stated she “kind of think[s] something maybe did happen with him and Billie back in the day” on the May 5 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

“Yes. Scheana said yes? Okay, then I’ll say yes. If you are asking my opinion – yes I do. Yes, 100 percent,” replied Taylor.

The 43-year-old also shared whether he believes Lee “called the paparazzi” on herself to be photographed outside of Sandoval and Madix’s Valley Village home after news of the cheating scandal broke.

“I wouldn’t put it past her, but again, I don’t know her that well, but I don’t know. I don’t know. They are all a sneaky bunch,” said Taylor.

He reiterated that he does believe Sandoval and Lee were romantically involved.

“Yes, I think they hooked up,” said Taylor.

In the season 10 finale, which premiered on May 17, Lala Kent stated that she believes “Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people.” She also said that Kristen Doute mentioned rumors about Sandoval and Lee in the season 7 reunion and said she thinks the claims should be investigated. During the “Vanderpump Rules” episode, Sandoval stated that he was romantically involved with Annemarie Maldonado, known as Miami Girl, and an unnamed individual during his relationship with Madix.

In the May 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Madix shared she was aware of his involvement with Maldonado. She also stated she has “a guess” of the other person’s identity. Madix said the suspected individual is “not in the show universe” and has not met Andy Cohen.

Jax Taylor Says He Wasn’t Surprised By Tom Sandoval’s Affair

During a joint March 2023 interview on Access Hollywood, Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, discussed Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. He stated that he “predicted” that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer was unfaithful. Taylor also shared that he believed Sandoval used his behavior as a deflection when they were co-stars together.

“Here’s the thing, when I was on the show, everyone would hide behind me. I was the villain,” said Taylor.

During a March 2023 interview on “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” Taylor stated that he was initially “surprised” that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was romantically involved with Leviss. The father of one stated, however, that he “thought about it a little bit more” and began to believe that Sandoval was with Leviss “because he wanted to control her.” He explained that he does not believe Sandoval could “control” Madix, so he strayed outside their nine-year relationship.

“Ariana is a very strong woman and he couldn’t control her anymore so he was just done,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Gave an Update on His Relationship With Ariana Madix

During a joint interview with Cartwright on the “Forever Young” podcast, Taylor shared that his relationship with Madix has improved following her breakup with Sandoval.

“We never really got along, we always were bumping heads, but ever since this happened, I feel like she’s a different person,” said the father of one.

Taylor went on to say that he has interacted with her “five times since this whole thing.”

“She just seems really happy. She seems like a totally different person, totally different person,” continued Taylor. “She just seems like a beautiful person, she looks gorgeous, she looks great.”