Katie Maloney Reveals if She Would Have a Baby Without a Partner

Throughout the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Katie Maloney and her then-husband, Tom Schwartz, were transparent about their fertility journey. Maloney, who finalized her divorce from Schwartz in October 2022, spoke about the possibility of having children on the January 6 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality explained to her guest, actor Rob Evors that she would not be willing to have a child without a partner. She also suggested that she is hesitant to become a mother due to environmental and societal issues.

“I mean, for me, I would never do it on my own. I don’t have that urge to be a mother so bad that I’m just going to do it by any means necessary because I would want to do that with a person that I want to build a family with,” explained the reality television personality.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star noted she shares custody of her dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer, with Schwartz, which has proved to be difficult. She explained she would feel overwhelmed raising a child alone.

“It’s hard being on a single dog parent at times and I only do it for like a week at a time. It’s a lot,” quipped Maloney.

Katie Maloney Opened Up About Her Split From Tom Schwartz in October 2022

Maloney got candid about her divorce during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon. The Bravo personality shared that navigating the breakup has been upsetting, and she is “definitely ready for a fresh start.” She explained taking the leap to end her relationship with Schwartz “was very terrifying.”

“I am really embracing that unknown and the possibility of the unknown and it’s scary but one day at a time. And there’s some days that are harder than others but you know, I just want us to get to a good place, he and I, and be friends and we’ve got a lot of love for each other. It’s going to be a work in progress for probably a long time,” shared Maloney.

Lala Kent Shared She Is Willing to Have Another Child Without a Partner

Maloney’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent revealed that she plans to conceive another child in the summer of 2023 during a November 2022 interview on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” The 32-year-old shared that she intends to use a sperm donor, as she believes she may not find a suitable partner to father her future children. As fans are aware, the “Give Them Lala” author has a daughter named Ocean, 22 months, with her ex-fiance movie producer Randall Emmett.

“I don’t know what will happen and a partner could come into my life, because there’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live, I’m not taking the chance,” explained Kent. “Like I am so scarred from all of this s*** that has happened in my life, I’m doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved.”

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere on February 8, 2023.