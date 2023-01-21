Katie Maloney Dishes on Spending Time With Tom Schwartz on Her Birthday

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney turned 37 on January 16, 2023. According to Reality Blurb, the Bravo personality and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz were filmed grabbing a bite to eat on her birthday. As fans are aware, the couple finalized their divorce in October 2022, seven months after they announced their separation on social media.

Maloney spoke about her outing with Schwartz on the January 20 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me.” The “Vanderpump Rules” star explained that she and her ex-husband decided to go to the La Piazza restaurant, located at the Los Angeles outdoor mall, The Grove. She shared she did not expect photos and videos of their lunch to end up on social media.

“We are used to people not really giving a f***, I mean sometimes we will meet people that are fans of the show and you know recognize [us], but in terms of recognizability or paparazzi or that kind of stuff, that is nothing we are ever concerned about,” explained Maloney.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also noted that she and Schwartz had “up and down” interactions “post and during the divorce.” She noted, however, they are committed to having a respectful relationship because they have mutual friends and share custody of their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer. Maloney also shared they had “a lovely, lovely lunch” at The Grove.

“There was absolutely no fighting, we had a very good time just catching up about our families and what we’ve been up to the last few weeks or whatever. We see each other every week, when we, you know, the dogs, we drop them off or pick them up but we don’t necessarily catch up or visit really,” said the Bravo personality. “So it was nice to see just how things have been going. But yeah, so that’s the tea on that, the tea on that is there is really no tea. It was just like my birthday was a birthday lunch and it was very friendly and it was nice, so no arguing, not trying to stir up drama.”

Katie Maloney Shared Her Thoughts About Co-Starring With Tom Schwartz

In the January 13 “You’re Gonna Love Me” episode, Maloney shared she had difficulty being Schwartz’s co-star in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She explained they “just barely moved out of” their Valley Village home when the show’s production began.

“[It was] a very tender time in our lives, we were exploring and still kind of navigating the friendship between us and that whole aspect of it all was new to both of us,” said the 37-year-old.

Maloney also shared that she believes she and Schwartz are in a better place.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Divorce in October 2022

Schwartz spoke about his breakup in an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. He shared he found the beginning of the separation difficult. He also admitted that he was “self-indulgent” when expressing his grief over the situation.

“Maybe I liked the pain at some point a little bit. I was kind of wallowing in my new little bachelor pad and I didn’t unpack for like three months, but I think I was able to appreciate it as a life experience, if that makes sense, it’s not a good feeling but it was a strong feeling, one I hope I don’t experience again but a feeling,” explained Schwartz.