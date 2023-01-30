Katie Maloney Opens Up About Changes in Her Appearance

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz finalized their divorce in October 2022. Maloney spoke about how her appearance has changed following her split from the 40-year-old in a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me.”

The reality television personality shared that she recently noticed a difference in her face. She noted that she does not know if the changes were due to aging or ending her 12-year-long relationship.

“I think that my latest shift is due a lot to what I’ve recently gone through this year and becoming a happier person, I mean there’s days where it has been not so happy, but feeling freed from a lot of the emotions that I was sort of stuck in and that place and being a bit of a shell of a person and just prioritizing myself now, I think that has to do with the changes I’ve seen most recently,” said Maloney.

The 37-year-old also shared that she visited the psychic medium, Chris Medina, a few months after she publicly announced her breakup. She noted that Medina informed her that her appearance would change following the split.

“In May [2022] after Tom and I had separated and everything like that, [Medina] did mention that — and you know, it wasn’t so in your face like this is exactly what’s going to happen, he said ‘there’s going to be a point where people are going to tell you that you look different, that your face looks different’ and I was kind of like ‘oh okay, is that a metaphor?’” recalled Maloney.

The Bravo personality revealed that her castmate Lala Kent “was the first person to mentioned” that she looked different.

Lala Kent Spoke About Katie Maloney’s Appearance in January 2023

Kent spoke about Maloney’s split from Schwartz in a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She shared she was looking forward to fans watching the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” “because you do get to see [Maloney] not have to play a mom to her husband.” She also referenced Medina’s prediction about her co-star’s appearance.

“There was something when she decided like ‘I’m doing this, I’m moving on with my life,’ something changed in her, something changed in her face. I said to her even your face looks different. And she said ‘Chris Medina said that people would say that my face looks different.’ And Chris Medina didn’t tell me to tell her that,” shared Kent.

Katie Maloney Discussed Filming With Tom Schwartz in December 2022

During a December 2022 interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Maloney spoke about filming with Schwartz for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She noted that the former couple broke up before the production of season 10 began. The 37-year-old also shared that she believed they were on their way to having a healthy friendship prior to filming the new episodes.

“We separated in February [2022] and we didn’t start filming until July [2022] so I was grateful that we had a lot of kind of road behind us. We had made a lot of progress so I felt good while going into the season being it was like okay, it’s not so, so fresh, but when we went into the season, that’s when all the interferences began because we felt great, we were laying a foundation for a friendship,” explained the reality television personality.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to premiere on February 8, 2023.