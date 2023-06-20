‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Has a New Look: PHOTO

Katie Maloney has a new look – and fans aren’t at all “torn” about it.

In June 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared new photos after changing up her hair, and some fans thought she looked straight out of a 1990s music video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Cut Her Hair Short & She Looked Like a ’90s Singer

Maloney, 37, debuted her new ‘do in an Instagram post on June 18, 2023. In a photo, the Bravo star leaned to the side as she showed off a new shorter bob hairstyle with the caption, “Torn.” In an Instagram story she added, “Can’t stop cutting my hair.”

Maloney shared another view of her hair and captioned it, “Learning how to style a new haircut is sometimes the best part.”

Fans and friends reacted to Maloney’s new look with comments on her social media post.

‘I’m DYING OMG 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ariana Madix.

“👏🏼caption 🔥hair,” wrote Scheana Shay.

“You look stunning,” added celebrity chef Penny Davidi.

Others zeroed in on Maloney’s “Torn” caption, with many of them comparing her to singer Natalie Imbruglia, who rocked a similar look in her video for the 1997 song “Torn.”

“Aaahhh the Natalie Imbruglia reference,” one fan wrote of Maloney’s post. “Go off Natalie,” another wrote. “Oh come awn miss Imbruglia🔥,” added another.

“I mean you have no idea how much I want to know what you’re Torn about! 😂 But also, thanks for getting Natalie Imbruglia in my head instead of Sandoval’s stupid song. 👏,” another wrote to Maloney.

Play

Natalie Imbruglia – Torn (Official Video) Natalie Imbruglia – Torn (Official Video) Follow On Spotify – smarturl.it/NatalieISpotify?IQ… Listen On Apple Music – smarturl.it/NatalieIGlorious?I… Listen On Amazon – smarturl.it/NatalieIGAmazon?IQ… WATCH TORN IN HD ► smarturl.it/TORN_HD Follow Natalie Imbruglia: Facebook: facebook.com/natalieimbruglia/ Twitter: twitter.com/natimbruglia Instagram: instagram.com/natalie_imbruglia/ Lyrics I thought I saw a man brought to life He was warm, he came around like he… 2009-10-03T04:36:16Z

According to Vogue UK, the pixie-style bob Imbruglia rocked in the 1997 music video for her Grammy-nominated song became known as the “Torn” bob. Hairstylist Luke Hersheson told the outlet that the textured bob is cut short at the nape of the neck and longer in the front and “actually looks a bit torn itself.”

Katie Maloney Has Gradually Gone Shorter With Her Hair

When fans first met Maloney on “Vanderpump Rules “ in 2013, she had shoulder-length hair. Over the years she has gone from long looks to shorter, layered looks and she even went through a strawberry-blonde phase.

In 2015, Maloney told StyleCaster that she would love to go platinum blonde but that it would be “so hard” on her hair. “I have really thick, strong hair so it could almost take it but the amount of upkeep,” she said at the time. “For being really into beauty and makeup, I’m also super low maintenance. I think that I would get totally fed up of having to constantly go in and get my hair touched up. I would like to experiment with hair color more, but I just don’t know if that’s just a dream I have to give up.”

In 2021, Maloney kept her hair dark but went shorter with a blunt bob, and her then-husband Tom Schwartz called her out for having a “Karen” haircut.

Schwartz later shared an Instagram video of Maloney getting her haircut and he wrote, “Life pro tip: never tell your wife she has a Karen haircut. Jokes aside I love her hair so much it’s 🔥.”

Since splitting from Schwartz in March 2022, Maloney has gone even shorter. In January 2023, she showed off a new style that came just to her chin and told fans she was having a good hair day. “Shout out to the girl in the CVS parking lot who came up to me and said, ‘That’s a really good haircut!’ because… you’re correct,” Maloney said, according to BravoTV.com

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business