Katie Maloney Responds to Scheana Shay’s Claims by Posting Text Messages

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney has responded to her castmate Scheana Shay’s assertion that she approved of Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss embarking on a relationship.

In a February 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast, Shay acknowledged she encouraged Maloney’s ex-husband and Leviss to have a romance. She alleged that Maloney had informed her that she believed they were well-suited. Shay also admitted that she “told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that.’”

According to Us Weekly, Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts about Shay’s remarks on February 20, 2023. She uploaded screenshots of text messages from Shay, which she claimed were sent in May 2022.

“Back in May. After we spoke in Vegas. I told Scheana I wasn’t down for this s***. So keep going with diabolical nonsense. I was pretty clear that I didn’t mean to co-sign s***. So why go through with this. After starting to lay some ground work [sic]. Inviting Schwartz and Raquel to her birthday (not me) it was very obvious but sure to [sic] busy to check in on me,” read the caption of the three screenshots.

In the text messages, Shay wrote that Maloney “want[ed] Tom to move on” and “encouraged [her] to push him to move on.” She stated that she had been imploring Schwartz to start dating because “that’s what [Maloney] asked of her.” The mother of one also shared that she was under the impression that Maloney was “happier” following her split from the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Maloney acknowledged that she did appear happy “in public.” She also noted she “want[ed] Tom to move on” but asserted she did not “need [Shay] to help Tom with anything.” The 37-year-old then suggested that she did not believe Shay’s concern for Schwartz was genuine, writing, “you only want to be there for him and to create drama and I’m not here for it.”

The “Good As Gold” singer replied that she had been busy raising her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, and worrying about her career. Maloney responded that Shay was “making it” about herself.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Shared Their Thoughts on Katie Maloney’s Instagram Stories

A Reddit user shared screenshots of Maloney’s Instagram Stories on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Several Bravo fans criticized the text messages in the comments section.

“Team no one. They both come off as people I would not want to be friends with,” wrote a commenter.

“This is not doing for Katie what she thinks it is,” added another.

“I don’t like Scheana but I don’t think Katie comes off well here either,” chimed in a third person.

“I keep wondering why Katie would air these screenshots because it makes her look TERRIBLE,” commented a social media user.

Raquel Leviss Spoke About Her Strained Relationship With Katie Maloney

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, Leviss spoke about her decision to kiss Schwartz following his breakup with Maloney. She shared that they “did make out a few times,” but clarified they are friends. The 28-year-old also shared that she has a strained relationship with Maloney. She explained that she has decided to give the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host “some space.”

“Clearly I’ve really hurt her and that wasn’t my intention at all. I’m just like navigating single life and thought that Schwartz might be someone cool to like pursue something with, so it sucks,” said the model.

In a separate February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Maloney shared that she attempted to have a friendship with Leviss before she kissed her ex-husband.

“Some things are just not meant to be and our friendship is probably one of them,” asserted the “Vanderpump Rules” star.