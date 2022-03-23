PHOTO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Is all Grown Up

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s son, Kash, is all grown up in a new photo that Zolciak-Biermann shared on Instagram on March 21, 2022.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star often shares photos of her family on social media, but she rarely posts current photos of her younger kids. In fact, the last time Kash appeared on his mom’s feed was in November 2021.

Zolciak-Biermann went to Kash’s school for lunch for the “first time in two years,” following the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She captured a sweet moment of the two of them sitting at a table together, and shared it with her followers.

Zolciak-Biermann Received a Great Deal of Positive Feedback on Her Post

Although Zolciak-Biermann has her Instagram comments limited, plenty of people commented on the picture of her and Kash — including her two eldest daughters, Ariana and Brielle.

Many people seemed to relate to Zolciak-Biermann, as the world has been turned upside down for far too long.

“Feels good to get back to ‘normal’!! I am more excited for my son’s upcoming field trip than he is!! Lol. I love chaperoning and volunteering at school and haven’t been able to do either since 2019. I hope you enjoyed your lunch date,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“Love it!!! And I loved doing that last week! The food was so good!!” another school mom wrote.

“Wow, he looks like Kim,” another social media user added.

“Omg no he is so big now I always picture him so young,” a fourth comment read.

“He sure is growing up,” a fifth social media user commented.

Kash Had Reconstructive Surgery in 2020, 3 Years After He Was Bit by 1 of the Family’s Dogs

In 2017, Kash was bit in the face by the family’s dog, Sinn, leaving part of his face disfigured. He suffered “very traumatic injuries,” according to Zolciak-Biermann, who shared an emotional post to Instagram hours after the incident occurred.

Kash was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery, but ended up needing a second surgery three years later.

“We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could,” Zolciak-Biermann captioned an Instagram post on December 30, 2020.

“When Kash came out of surgery this time it hit Kroy and I pretty hard. Not only us but Kash and KJ as well. We had a rough couple days. Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe,” she added.

Flash forward to 2022, and a soon-to-be 10-year-old Kash is completely healed and he barely even has a scar.

“Wow his scar has healed really good, can’t even tell he was bit,” one Instagram user commented on Zolciak-Biermann’s new Instagram pic of Kash.

