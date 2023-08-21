Kristen Doute: Raquel Leviss Was Telling the Truth About ‘You Know Who’

There’s plenty more drama coming out of “Vanderpump Rules” ahead of the season 11 premiere.

On part 2 of Bethenny Frankel‘s interview with Raquel Leviss on the “Just B” podcast, Leviss made some bold claims about her ex, James Kennedy, and his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute.

“Kristen was just starting to talk about her tumultuous relationship with James and what happened behind closed doors, and then all of a sudden she’s presented with this spinoff, which I believe is a way to silence her – to keep that under wraps – so that the longevity of Vanderpump Rules can continue,” Leviss told Frankel on the August 17, 2023, episode.

Leviss’ comments come just weeks after Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Bravo had ordered a “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff that is set to feature former stars including Doute and Jax Taylor.

Raquel Leviss Believes Bravo Doesn’t Want Kristen Doute Talking About Her Relationship Troubles With James Kennedy

There have been quite a few rumors that Kennedy was physically abusive in his relationship with Doute, even hitting her at one point — and Doute confirmed it, according to Celebuzz.

“I’ve been dying to tell the world for 8 years… Just never felt like the right time and doesn’t feel like anyone would care at this point,” she said in a DM to a fan account.

Frankel referenced this during her interview with Leviss.

“There’s a physical abuse allegation with Kristen and James? People say something was cut out … you think a spinoff is good hush money for someone who was fired for an alleged racist act?” Frankel asked.

“Yeah, I think she was in relation with Stassi and they both got fired at the same time. But I do believe what she has said about James … I’ve seen him be a violent person so I have no doubt that what she’s saying is true. I hope that one day it will come to light and there will be justice,” Leviss responded.

Kristen Doute Says That Raquel Leviss Wasn’t Lying in 1 Clip That She Saw

On August 17, 2023, Doute took to her Instagram Stories to say that Leviss did say at least one thing that was true, though she didn’t specify exactly what that one thing may have been.

“I have received lots of DMs, text messages, and all of that good stuff regarding the Bethenny and Rachel interview,” Doute began. “Bethenny hasn’t reached out to me. However, I will say Rachel is not lying in the small clip that I heard. But, she’s telling some truths. But I was definitely not offered some sort of hush money for anything like that.”

“That’s all I really have to say. Rachel did say some things factually.”

Doute then reiterated that she only saw “one small, small clip” of Leviss’ interview with Frankel. “I’m not that invested. I was just saying from the one little TikTok that I did see, she was telling the truth about some things. Except for the hush money part,” she added.

Hours later, Doute was back to clarify her point once more.

“I have not listened to Bethenny’s podcast with Rachel. I saw a TikTok that had a clip that had my name in it, so that is what I was responding to,” she said. “Obviously I agree with what Rachel says about you know who. I think I’ve made my feelings very clear,” she continued, adding that she wasn’t presented with any sort of opportunity to “silence” her, as Leviss implied.

