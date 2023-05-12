VPR Personality Says Lisa Vanderpump Is Acting Like a ‘Middle School Mean Girl’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute opened up about her former employer, Lisa Vanderpump, in the May 10 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” The reality television star, who was fired from the Bravo series in 2020, shared that she does not believe the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer treated her with respect.

“I’m not afraid to say how I feel about her. I don’t like the disrespect,” said Doute.

The 40-year-old then stated that she had a better experience when she was filming the upcoming Amazon Freevee reality series “The GOAT.” She said she was “being treated with such respect and acknowledgement by [her] producers as someone who knows what [she is] doing, rather than as like a five-year-old child who is still a waitress that works at [Vanderpump’s] restaurant.”

“Like lady, I’m 40-years-old, you’ve got to move on, like you are the one acting like a little teenager, like middle school mean girl now, it’s just like it’s old, it’s not cute anymore,” said the former Bravo star.

Kristen Doute Revealed That Lisa Vanderpump Offered Ariana Madix Support Following Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

During a March 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Doute shared that Vanderpump was a source of support for Ariana Madix after she discovered her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with her castmate Raquel Leviss. The 40-year-old shared that while she is not a fan of Vanderpump, she “appreciates it because [Madix] needs all the love and support she can get whether it’s from someone [she doesn’t] like or not.”

Doute stated, however, that she was unhappy Vanderpump mentioned her on a March 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” In the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Vanderpump said her feelings about Doute have not changed since Sandoval and Leviss’ affair became public knowledge.

“I don’t have very many kind things to say about her. I don’t know why she’s so obsessed with me,” said Doute.

While recording the “Viall Files” podcast, Doute, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, acknowledged that she filmed a scene for the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale. She shared she decided to return to the series because Madix requested her to do so.

“I filmed that scene because Ariana specifically said ‘I really need you to do this for me,’ I told her, ‘I have nothing to gain from this, I, in fact, will probably look like an opportunist or thirsty,'” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Stated She Believes She ‘Is a Pawn in [Lisa Vanderpump’s] Chess Game’

During a May 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Doute briefly spoke about Vanderpump. The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author shared that she believes she “is a pawn in her chess game.”

“I’m over it,” said Doute.

In the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Doute discussed her friendship with Madix. She noted that some fans believe Madix deserved Sandoval cheated on her. As fans are aware, Doute was vocal in her belief that Sandoval and Madix were romantically involved while she was dating the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

“I’m the one who gets to say this, no one else’s opinions matter, it’s not the same thing, she didn’t deserve it, not at all,” said the reality television star.