VPR Personality Feels ‘Vindicated’ Following Reports of Tom Sandoval’s Affair

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix broke up with her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, after discovering he had an affair with Raquel Leviss, per TMZ. Since the news broke of Sandoval’s cheating scandal on March 3, his ex-girlfriend and former castmate Kristen Doute has been speaking on behalf of Madix on her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” As fans are aware, Doute had accused Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix during “Vanderpump Rules” season 2. Despite their past issues, the “He’s Making You Crazy” author has maintained a close friendship with Madix.

While recording the April 1 episode of “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” alongside her guest actor Josh Peck, Doute shared she does not feel “vindicated” toward Madix following reports of Sandoval’s cheating scandal. She explained that she “never thought [Sandoval] would do this to [Madix].” The 40-year-old clarified she does believe that the revelation about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss has vindicated her.

“I mean to guess to like, yeah, my middle finger to Bravo and to everyone who thought I was f***** nuts, and ‘why could you write a book giving dating advice?’ Well it’s not a book about dating advice. It’s about red flags and what not to do,” said Doute in reference to her book “He’s Making You Crazy,” which was published in 2020. “My book is not about all men, it’s about those men. And so in that way, yes, I feel vindicated. Just like I wasn’t a liar.”

Doute also mentioned that she alleged that Sandoval cheated on Madix during a trip to Miami in “Vanderpump Rules” season 3.

“Miami girl, that was a real thing,” said Doute with a laugh.

Kristen Doute Spoke About Her Friendship With Ariana Madix

While recording the March 9 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her former castmate Lala Kent, Doute spoke about Sandoval’s affair. She shared she was frustrated by the assumption that she was pleased her ex-boyfriend cheated on Madix.

“I have to debunk that so f***** fast because where have you guys been? If you are going to comment on that just know the truth that Ariana and I have been – I’m so lucky to call her a really good friend for many, many years now,” shared the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Doute also revealed that she “feel[s] like this is all still very surreal that this even occurred with he and Raquel behind Ariana’s back.”

“There’s still something that I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked,” said the reality television star. “But now, in hindsight, I’m like yeah, that sounds just about right.”

Kristen Doute Revealed If She Would Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Doute, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, has filmed a scene with Madix for season 10. While recording a March 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Doute asserted that she will not return to the series besides “the one scene.” She explained that she does not “want to be a part of anything that has ‘Vanderpump’ attached to it.” The 40-year-old also shared that Madix had requested her to be on camera again.

“I filmed that scene because Ariana specifically said ‘I really need you to do this for me.’ I told her ‘I have nothing to gain from this.’ I, in fact, will probably look like an opportunist or thirsty,” said Doute.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.