VPR Stars Reveal How Ariana Madix Behaved at the Season 10 Reunion

The production of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion special was held on March 23, 2023. In the March 29 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Lala Kent discussed the reunion. She revealed that several of the show’s stars confronted Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. According to TMZ, the castmates had an affair while Sandoval was still in a relationship with his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix. The publication reported that Madix decided to break up with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner upon realizing he was unfaithful.

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared information on how Madix behaved at the season 10 reunion. She revealed that the 37-year-old “was calm” and “stayed seated the whole time.” The mother of one also stated Madix was cutting in her remarks while speaking to Leviss and Sandoval. Kent asserted that “it was incredible to just watch.”

“When I was watching her, I was like this – I don’t want to say that this is the Ariana that I recognize because she’s obviously hurting but this is the Ariana that – she deserves to be this person where it’s you f*** up and now get to see what’s it’s like to be on my bad side,” explained Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” author also detailed Madix’s behavior at the reunion during the March 31 episode of her co-star, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that “Ariana handled herself so well” and “looked so insanely hot and amazing.” Shay agreed with the “4 U” singer and shared she “really enjoyed watching that.” The “Good as Gold” singer also claimed that Leviss had difficulty responding to Madix’s remarks.

“There was no response. Like there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her,” said Shay.

Lala Kent Shared She ‘Completely Blacked Out’ During the Reunion

Kent shared similar information about filming the season 10 reunion during a March 2023 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She revealed that she was emotional during the reunion and “completely blacked out” while interacting with her castmates. She explained that she was “trigger[ed]” because Sandoval reminds her of her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who is the father of her child, Ocean Kent Emmett. As fans are aware, Kent has accused Emmett of being unfaithful throughout their relationship.

The reality television personality also confided that fans may not see the true extent of her behavior at the reunion.

“Normally, I get a pat on the back, like ‘you did great, we’re so proud of you.’ I said ‘I feel like I went a little too crazy.’ And [the producer] said ‘I think we’ll be able to pull you back bit when we edit this down,’” said Kent.

Lala Kent Gave an Update on Ariana Madix

During the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, Kent gave an update on Madix. She asserted that she is “thriving” and noted that she is currently filming the Lifetime movie, “Buying Back My Daughter,” alongside Meagan Good.

“This was like the universe intervening in getting her out of something that she wasn’t happy in,” stated Kent.

The mother of one also shared that she thinks Madix has long resented Sandoval.

“When you go home and you hate the person you’re with, you think you love them right, because you have been with them for so long. But you really can’t stand them and Sandoval seems like f****** torture,” said the “Give Them Lala” author.

Madix addressed her ex-boyfriend’s affair in a March 15 Instagram post. In the caption of the post, the “Fancy Af Cocktails” co-author expressed gratitude to her fans and loved ones who have been supportive following her breakup.

“i am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run,” wrote the “Vanderpump Rules” star.