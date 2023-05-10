VPR Star Says Production Stepped in During Heated Moment With Ariana Madix

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about an intense moment between her and Ariana Madix in season 10, episode 13, on the May 10 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While speaking to the aspiring restaurateur during the season 10 episode, Kent suggested she believed Tom Sandoval was not being truthful about his inability to get a ride home to Madix, who had just been informed that her grandmother passed away, during a Labor Day party. Madix brought Sandoval over to Kent, stating, “I’m not going to do this where, like, I sit here and, like, defend somebody.” As he addressed the “Give Them Lala” author and his now ex-girlfriend, Sandoval maintained that he “couldn’t get a f***** car” after his friend Jason left. He also said he “kind of figured [Madix] wanted to be alone.” In addition, Kent stated that Sandoval was aware when Jason exited the event. Madix revealed, however, that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman told her he “didn’t know Jason left.”

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that Madix was “very upset” with her during the season 10, episode 13 conversation. The “4 U” singer stated that production got involved while filming the scene.

“When I bring it up, Ariana gets furious to the point where production steps in because she says, ‘I’m not doing this. Production always tries to do this to my relationship.’ Like I went and sat down,” recalled Kent. “I was like ‘when you figure this out and I can continue telling her what I know or what I saw then, like, let me know but I’m going to be over here sipping my Diet Coke.’”

She also stated that she was unsure if the “cameras kind of went down” before or after Sandoval came into their conversation. Kent also shared that Madix suggested her comments about Sandoval’s behavior at the Labor Day party were unwanted in an unaired moment.

“She did say ‘Lala, you don’t know my and Tom’s relationship, like, in all fairness, like, we never see you’ … Then whatever happened the cameras pick back up and we do the rest of the scene,” said Kent.

The reality television star stated that the interaction with Madix caused her to refrain from letting her know she did not trust Sandoval around Raquel Leviss. As fans are aware, the co-stars had a months-long affair while the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was still in a relationship with Madix.

“I don’t want to call it a meltdown, but the meltdown of like ‘I’m not doing this’ and bringing production into it, I was like nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Focusing just on the Labor Day party,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About Not Trusting Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss in March 2023

While recording a March 2023 episode of Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Kent noted that she believed Sandoval and Leviss “crossed a line” while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She explained that she informed Madix’s close friend and castmate, Scheana Shay, about her concerns. However, Kent decided to not tell the Florida native because they had not “been super close for a while.”

“I have a lot of love for her but I feel because I never got along with Sandoval it was like we couldn’t be close, I don’t like your boyfriend, your live-in boyfriend. But I talked to Scheana about it,” said Kent. “Scheana did ask Ariana and Raquel and I believe Sandoval and they all said nothing is going on.”

Scheana Shay Gave an Update on Ariana Madix

Shay gave an update on Madix in a May 2023 interview with In The Know. The “Good as Gold” singer shared she is pleased her co-star has been given numerous opportunities following her ex-boyfriend’s cheating scandal. The mother of one also suggested that Madix is happier than she has been in quite some time.

“Seeing her at Coachella [in April 2023] just eyes more lit up than they’ve ever been. Like ever in the beginning of her relationship with Sandoval, I have never seen her smile the way she smiles now,” said Shay. “So that just makes me, as her best friend, so happy because I’m like you deserve every — I could get emotional — every good thing coming, like she deserves, she has worked so hard, she’s been through so much and she really deserves every good thing coming her way.”