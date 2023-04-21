Lala Kent Reveals DM Exchange with Howie Mandel After Tom Sandoval Interview

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed that comedian Howie Mandel messaged her after she criticized her castmate Tom Sandoval’s April 2023 interview on his podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” In the April 18 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” she noted that she immediately took to her Instagram Stories after she watched clips from Sandoval’s interview, where he discussed his affair with Raquel Leviss. While lying in a bed, she stated that her “biggest takeaway” from the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” interview was that the lighting “was like really bad.” She also mentioned that Mandel reacted to her Instagram Stories in an April 2023 interview with Extra, stating, Kent was “sitting in the dark” while “saying that the lighting was bad on [his] podcast.” The “America’s Got Talent” judge clarified that he “likes Lala” and thinks she is “funny.”

In the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that “the irony is not lost on [her]” about the lighting of her Instagram Stories but noted she was not on a podcast. She then shared that Mandel did not seem upset about her comments.

“I go into my DMs and have a ye old Howie Mandel and he says ‘You should do my podcast. I’ll let you fix the lighting,’” shared Kent. “And so then I know he has a good sense of humor, okay, great sense of humor. And I said ‘Howie just give me the lighting that you and your kid [Jackelyn Shultz] got, your lighting is great. Sandoval’s — you made him look like 100 years old.’ A 100-year-old, chain-smoking, alcohol-drinking degenerate and he’s only three of those things.”

According to Kent, Mandel agreed to her request. She also shared that she “absolutely want[s] to go on his podcast,” but may have to “put that on the backburner” because she believes “Bravo is a little nervous about Howie Mandel right now.”

“I think it would be funny. I think we could like f*** around on it,” explained Kent.

Lala Kent Criticized Howie Mandel’s Comments on His Podcast

While recording the April 18 “Give Them Lala” podcast episode, Kent noted that Mandel admitted he is unfamiliar with “Vanderpump Rules.” She shared that she plans on teaching him about Bravo when they eventually record a podcast together.

“He’s about to know Bravo because Lala is about to get in there and school his a** on his own podcast,” said the reality television star.

Kent also shared she did not watch the entirety of the Howie Mandel interview, as she did not appreciate Sandoval’s comments. She asserted that he “slander[ed]” his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, by claiming she was not willing to let him break up with her. In addition, she shared she believes Mandel should have been more critical of Sandoval while he was on his podcast.

“Howie, you have a daughter and I think your tune would be a little different if it was your daughter in the position of Ariana. I don’t know if you’d be saying, ‘Well, you weren’t married, so get over it. People cheat,’” stated Kent.

Scheana Shay Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Sandoval’s Comments on Howie Mandel’s Podcast

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay addressed Sandoval’s “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” interview during an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She suggested that she was unwilling to watch the entire interview.

“I only saw snippets and that was more than enough,” said Shay.

The “Good as Gold” singer also commented on the fact that Mandel admitted he did not know who she was on his podcast.

“He literally said ‘who is Scheana?’ I’m like ‘you don’t even watch the show!’” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star with a laugh.

During the “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Shay also shared her thoughts about Leviss’ relationship with Sandoval. As fans are aware, the castmates had a months-long affair while he was still in a relationship with Madix, who he began dating in 2013. In the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” interview, Sandoval revealed that he was “kind of taking a break” from Leviss.

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Shay shared she does not believe Leviss and Sandoval are “in love.”

“I think they are in this weird affair infatuation and it’s going to fade, it’s not going to last. And from what I heard, it’s already very toxic,” claimed Shay.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.