Lala Kent Reacts to RHOBH Star Unfollowing Her on Social Media

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent spoke about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders, in the April 26 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” In the podcast episode, Kent referenced that her castmate Raquel Leviss had a romantic encounter with the Vanderpump à Paris employee in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 5. Kent referenced that Saunders’ estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, the mother of his son, Oliver Jr., has maintained they were still in a relationship when he kissed Leviss in Las Vegas.

The “Give Them Lala” author stated that Saunders was “very much still married” during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She also noted his mother no longer follows her on social media. She shared Beauvais may have stopped following for several reasons. Kent explained that she is “extremely annoying on social media right now” after the revelation that Leviss and her co-star Tom Sandoval were romantically involved while he was in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The 32-year-old also theorized that Beauvais may have been upset by the comments she made “about her son” on “Vanderpump Rules.”

The “4 U” singer clarified that she has not taken issue with Beauvais and asserted the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress “has been nothing but kind to [her]” during their brief interactions. Kent, who has a 2-year-old daughter named Ocean, also shared she understands why Beauvais could be upset with her.

“Now that I have a kid, no matter what Ocean does, I am riding for her. ‘I’ve got your back, we will deal with the way you are acting behind closed doors, no one in the outside world is going to know that I don’t ride hard for you.’ So I understand. But yes, I got the unfollow, which all good. Lord knows I love to also give an unfollow,” said Kent.

The reality television star also shared she believes Saunders’ “decisions and the things that he does are not a reflection of Garcelle.”

Garcelle Beauvais Discussed Her Son’s Romantic Encounter With Raquel Leviss

Beauvais spoke about her eldest son’s romantic encounter with Leviss while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. She suggested she did not approve of Saunders’ decision to kiss Leviss.

“Listen, Oliver is a grown a** man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not. But I love him and what are you going to do?” said Beauvais.

The actress also revealed she eventually decided to tune into “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 5.

“I found myself watching it through my fingers, you don’t want to see your kid make out. And it felt like it was the entire episode, but, like, it slowed down to a crawl,” stated the RHOBH star.

Garcelle Beauvais Discussed Lisa Vanderpump’s Potential ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Comeback

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais discussed the possibility of “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump rejoining the RHOBH cast. As fans are aware, Vanderpump exited the Bravo franchise in 2019.

Beauvais claimed that Vanderpump nearly appeared during the production of the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH.

“I almost got her to come to my movie screening that I had and she chickened out. You never know, I’m still talking to her about it. It’s easy. I would love it and I think some would love it. And some would not,” said the “Love Me as I Am” author.

Vanderpump mentioned possibly coming back to RHOBH during a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She shared that Andy Cohen told her “the door is always open.” She also suggested she is more willing to rejoin the cast now that Lisa Rinna confirmed she was leaving the series in January 2023.