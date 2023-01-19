Lala Kent Addresses Katie Maloney’s Comment About Their Relationship

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent discussed her relationship with her co-star, Katie Maloney while recording the January 18 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” The 32-year-old acknowledged that Maloney asserted “vibes are definitely off” between the castmates during a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me.” Kent suggested she previously was unaware that her co-star was upset with her. She shared that Maloney recently sent her direct messages that made her issues with her clear.

“So I guess the vibes are definitely off,” said the reality television personality.

Kent then asserted that she was not concerned about Maloney’s comment.

“I’ve got a lot going on. That is the least of my concern,” said the mother of one.

The Bravo personality also revealed that she had forgotten her co-star’s 36th birthday.

“I hope she had a very happy birthday, that slipped my mind that it was her birthday because it was [Martin Luther King Jr.] Day… so I completely spaced it with MLK Day happening and, you know, I had [my daughter] Ocean and she was feeling sick,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Kent also noted that she and Maloney could be able to mend their friendship.

“We’ll f****** see,” said the reality television personality.

Lala Kent Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 ‘Saved’ Her

In the January 10 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared information about the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The reality television personality shared filming the series served as a good distraction from her personal life. She noted that she was having difficulty following her breakup with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 22-month-old daughter, Ocean.

“I feel like season 10 really saved my soul because I was just coming out of my relationship and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ got me out of the house and somewhere to be and to focus on my friendships and hear what they’ve been going through and it took me out of the s***,” said the Bravo star.

Lala Kent Shared She Is Close to Scheana Shay

Kent appeared on a November 2022 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During the podcast episode, the “Give Them Lala” author shared she got closer to Shay while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. As fans are aware, the castmates were at odds during the show’s ninth season, which premiered in 2021. Kent explained that Shay was “really amazing” following her breakup with Emmett and thanked her for her support. The “Good As Gold” singer chimed in that she is “so happy” that she has mended her relationship with Kent.

“I feel like now it’s unbreakable,” said Shay.

Kent agreed with her castmate but noted that they still do occasionally argue. She then shared that they have established healthy communication, which has enabled them to stay friends.

“I feel like people are going to see this season that we still have our moments of you and I disagreeing but because we worked so hard to lay the groundwork, like how are we going to make this friendship stay where it needs to be, I felt like we were totally on the same page,” stated the mother of one.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on February 8, 2023.