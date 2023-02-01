Lala Kent Shares Her Thoughts About Potentially Joining RHOBH

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent interviewed “Sexy Unique Podcast” host Lara Marie Schoenhals on a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” During the podcast episode, Schoenhals shared that she believes Kent should leave “Vanderpump Rules” and join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The “Give Them Lala” author replied that she is aware some fans would like her to become an RHOBH cast member. She noted, however, that she does not believe she would be the right fit for the Bravo franchise. The 32-year-old explained that she does not think she has a life that warrants a position on RHOBH.

“I hear this a lot and I don’t feel like my age would allow it right now and also I don’t think I have anything super fabulous to show you. Like ‘come look at my three bedroom apartment,’” quipped the mother of one.

Schoenhals disagreed with the “4 U” singer and noted that she is a successful entrepreneur. She also shared she believed RHOBH fans would find the aftermath of Kent’s October 2021 breakup with movie producer Randall Emmett interesting.

“People like a kind of younger, hotter, scrappier woman to come into the mix and you suffer no fools so I think you’d really light some b**** up,” said the podcast host.

Schoenhals also shared that she can picture Kent going up against long-time RHOBH personality Kyle Richards. Kent chimed in that she believes Richards “would hate [her].” The “White Girl Problems” author also shared she would like “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump to come back to RHOBH to be Kent’s ally. Kent shared that she liked Schoenhals’ idea and stated that Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, should be made aware of the idea.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed She Does Not Plan on Coming Back to RHOBH in August 2022

While speaking to Extra in May 2022, Vanderpump revealed that she does not plan on rejoining the RHOBH cast.

“I have no plans to. I mean, Andy [Cohen] said the door is always open, but it’s not something I would want to be involved with right now, especially with what’s going on right now. I’ll pass. You can never say never but never right now,” said the reality television personality.

In the Access Hollywood interview, Vanderpump mentioned the tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She shared that she believed that the show has had longevity because the cast members have genuine friendships.

“I think the audience has been so invested in them because they have been inextricably intertwined in a real authentic friendship group,” explained the 62-year-old.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Lala Kent’s Breakup

During an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump shared her thoughts about Kent’s breakup with Emmett. She spoke highly of the 32-year-old and asserted that she has “always believed in her.” The mother of two also shared she does not think Kent and Emmett’s relationship can be mended. She referenced that the mother of one accused the movie producer of being unfaithful.

“Hopefully, she’ll power through and I agree with her, you can’t put up with what she suddenly discovered, how can you? How can you be a strong woman and set an example? Of course, you are going to flounder in marriage and get some things wrong… but this seems like it was a way of life for him for what I’m hearing which is not the life that she signed up for,” said Vanderpump.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 10 is set to premiere on February 8, 2023.