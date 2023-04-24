Lala Kent Addresses Rumors About Raquel Leviss’ Mental Health Facility Stay

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts regarding the reports that Raquel Leviss is receiving help while staying at a mental health facility following the revelation that she and her castmate Tom Sandoval were romantically involved on the April 19 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” Us Weekly reported that Leviss’ representative shared a statement in mid-April, which read “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship [with Sandoval] was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.” According to Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Dayna Kathan and Peter Madrigal alleged that what has been described as a mental health facility is actually “a spa” in separate Instagram comments. However, an insider told the publication the 28-year-old “is absolutely not at a ‘spa.’”

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that she believes Leviss should be focusing on her mental health. She described her castmate as “a broken and lost soul,” who has been receiving criticism from fans since the news broke that she and Sandoval had an affair while he and his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, were still in a relationship.

“We are in a world where we don’t go lightly on people, I mean, you saw the internet, you saw me. We go the f*** off, and so when I saw that I was like you know what, that is the right move for her to make,” stated Kent.

She then shared that she is aware of the rumors that Leviss is spending time in “a spa” in Arizona. She shared that she “hope[s]” the rumors are not true and that her co-star is receiving help from a mental health facility.

“If this is a PR stunt on trying to create this illusion for us to kind of back off, I will be so offended. Because they also quoted it as being a treatment center but she’s not there for drugs,” said Kent, who has been sober since 2018. “Now as someone in recovery, you throw things out there like that and you are not there to — these places are literally responsible for saving people’s lives and you’re going to make a mockery of it?”

Kent also claimed that Leviss ignored her advice when her now ex-fiance, James Kennedy, was trying to maintain his sobriety in the show’s eighth season.

“She asked me if she should not drink in front of James. And I said I do not tell people what to do but you are asking for my advice, I would not drink in front of him,” stated the “4 U” singer.

She then alleged that Leviss decided to drink a glass of wine while in the presence of Kennedy.

“She was like, ‘I know you told me not to drink in front of James and she was so like flippant about it and I was so put off by it,” claimed Kent.

Lala Kent Made Similar Comments About Raquel Leviss on Her Instagram Stories

Kent made similar comments in an April 22 Instagram Story. She shared she believed that Leviss has had access to her phone while she has been focusing on bettering her mental health.

“I’m so glad that the mental health facility that Raquel entered has given her her phone just to make sure that she does some really progressive work, you know, like deleting all of her [Instagram] highlights and only adding the one of Sandoval dressed up as her for Halloween,” said Kent sarcastically. “A little unsure of what kind of mental health facility this is. It’s certainly not one that I’ve ever heard of and I’m a little confused by it. Are we sure this is a mental health facility? I am doubting it now.”

Kent also captioned the post by stating that she believes “mental health is nothing to make light of.” She also shared that she is “confused by the situation.”

“Have we been bamboozled by her and her PR team,” wrote the mother of one.

The reality television star also noted that Leviss had a temporary restraining order against her castmate Scheana Shay after she alleged she physically harmed her. The Los Angeles Times reported that “a judge dismissed Leviss’ temporary restraining order against Shay, 37, after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing” on March 29.

“Let me also say she made a mockery of sobriety season 8. Made a mockery of the court system with the TRO… I really hope she wouldn’t do that with mental health,” said the 32-year-old.

Scheana Shay Opened Up About Raquel Leviss on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Shay shared her thoughts about Leviss’ temporary restraining order on an April 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She asserted that she “did not punch” Leviss upon finding out about her involvement with Sandoval. However, the “Good As Gold” singer suggested that she did “shove” the former pageant contestant.

When Andy Cohen asked about Leviss’ mental health facility stay, Shay replied, she “heard that she was at like a 5-star wellness retreat, resort.”

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen anything about that. That’s just what I heard,” said the mother of one.

She also shared that she believes Leviss and Sandoval are deserving of the criticism they have received since reports of their affair began circulating on March 3.

“You know what they deserve what’s coming to them,” said Shay.