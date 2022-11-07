Lala Kent Addresses DM From Fan Requesting Her To Help Her Become a ‘Sugar Baby’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, 32, shared she often receives direct messages from Bravo fans on an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She revealed one social media user reached out to her asking if she could assist her in becoming a sugar baby. According to Psychology Today, those who have decided to be a sugar baby will be given “gifts (including cash) in exchange for company.”

“A girl ask[ed] me to mentor her on how to be a sugar baby. And she was like ‘I mean no disrespect by this but none of my friends are in like this type of world, so I was hoping that you could be like my mentor,’” shared Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Randall Emmett on Her Podcast

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared some “Vanderpump Rules” fans believe she was “a sugar baby” during her six-year-long relationship with her ex-fiance, film producer Randall Emmett, 51. The mother of one revealed the issue became a topic of discussion during the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“By the way, if you are looking to be a sugar baby and let’s just say I was, I’m the worst person to mentor you because I was like begging for like a new sewer that [Emmett] wouldn’t even pay for. I was like ‘No the ceiling is going to fall through like full of s*** if we don’t pay for this.’ And he was like ‘Can you split it with me?’ So like I am the worst person,” said Kent with a laugh.

The Bravo star shared she replied to the social media user, writing, “I can’t help you because I’m not a sugar baby and I never have been, so I wouldn’t be of any use to you.” She then revealed that she does not approve of the relationship dynamic after breaking up with Emmett, who is the father of her daughter, Ocean, in October 2021.

“Now because of my trauma, I look down upon it pretty heavily just because when you think you are in a happy space even though you are not one, you are like do you boo,” shared Kent. “And then you kind of see what that world is like. Like what has been happening behind your back and you start realizing oh my god, maybe he looked at me like I was just a sugar baby and he could keep me around with things and that wasn’t where my mindset was.”

Lala Kent Revealed She Can Not Remember Aspects of Her Relationship With Randall Emmett

While recording a September 2022 episode of the “Sofia with an F” podcast, Kent spoke about Emmett. As fans are aware, after the couple broke up in October 2022, the “Row” actress has maintained he was unfaithful. The 32-year-old explained she has difficulty remembering the six years she was in a relationship with Emmett. She theorized her memory lapses could be a “trauma response.”

“I don’t remember any of our time together. I’ll look at pictures which by the way when I found out he was not the person I thought he was, I literally cleaned house as far as any memory. I have no pictures, I have no videos, I have nothing of him. But I will see like pictures of myself in the house that we shared and it’s weird because I’m like I don’t remember,” stated Kent.

