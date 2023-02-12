VPR Star on Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval: ‘Most of the Time I Want to Behead Both of Them’

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” premiered on February 8, 2023. During the premiere episode, Lala Kent confronted Tom Schwartz for maintaining a friendship with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, the father of her 22-month-old child, Ocean. Kent asserted that she did not want Schwartz to be in her life unless he stopped spending time with Emmett.

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, Kent discussed her relationship with Schwartz. She stated that she and the Schwartz & Sandys co-owner “had a rough go this season.” The 32-year-old shared that she believes that Schwartz does not understand her position as a mother who is in the mists of a custody battle.

“I tried to shake a lot of things off but when it came to my child and protecting her, it was just a different ball game this season. It wasn’t about me. It was about Ocean and it’s hard to explain that to people who have never walked in your shoes. You know, I most certainly never thought I would be put into this position,” said Kent.

She also noted that she has had issues with Tom Sandoval.

“Both of the Toms, most of the time I want to behead both of them, tell them how annoying they are, they want to do the same to me,” stated the “Give Them Lala” author.

The mother of one then clarified that she “really [does] have so much love for them.” She also shared that she finds Schwartz’s “cute smile” charming.

Lala Kent Expressed Frustration About an Unnamed Co-Star Who Attempts to Hold Her Accountable for Past Actions

While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared she was frustrated by one of her co-stars who has brought up her past behaviors on the show. She shared that she is not interested in arguing with the unnamed “Vanderpump Rules” cast member.

“I can’t argue with someone who wants to hold me accountable for things that happened a really long time ago that we’ve already talked about,” said the mother of one. “And that’s what happens with the show a lot of the time is they want to bring – I don’t want to say they, ’cause not all of them do this, but a specific person loves to go back to what I did when I first entered the show or when I was drinking. It’s like we’ve talked about this. We already talked about this!”

Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Relationship With Katie Maloney

Schwartz and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, finalized their divorce in October 2022. The 40-year-old spoke about their split in a February 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Sandoval. In the interview, Schwartz disclosed that he was initially “subconsciously” hopeful that he could rekindle his romance with Maloney. He shared, however, that he does not believe they will ever have a romantic relationship again.

Schwartz clarified that he and Maloney are still attempting to maintain a friendship because they “have joint custody” of their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer.

“We talk usually once or twice a week, so I feel like we’re in a pretty good place. It got messy, I’m not going to lie,” said Schwartz.