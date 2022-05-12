Bravo Confirms 3 New Reality Shows Coming in the Fall 2022, Including a Spinoff

On May 12, 2022, Bravo confirmed that several shows in its robust lineup have been renewed, including “Vanderpump Rules” and “Summer House.” In addition, the network will be adding four brand new reality television shows to its slate of programs.

Despite several rumors, none of the newly announced shows will be spinoffs of “Vanderpump Rules.”

According to an official press release from the network, the previously announced new Housewives franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” will premiere on June 1, 2022, while “Below Deck Adventure” is set to premiere in the fall of 2022.

The three newly announced shows that will be airing in 2022 are “Love Without Borders (working title),” “Real Girlfriends in Paris,” and “Southern Charm: Leva Land (working title).”

Bravo also announced a limited mini-series that will feature women from the 90s R&B groups XSCAPE and SWV. Coming in the winter 2022, the ladies team up for a reality series of their very own in hopes of reigniting “their music careers.” The show will feature Kandi Burruss, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris as executive producers (to name a few).

Lastly, a ballroom dance docuseries tentatively titled “Life Is a Ballroom,” is set to premiere in 2023.

‘Love Without Borders (working title)’

Bravo revealed that “Love Without Borders” will be a reality show in the form of a social experiment; think “The Ultimatum,” or “Love Is Blind.”

The show will choose “six American singles who have struck out at love on their home turf” to “risk everything and step blindly onto a plane to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their ‘perfect’ life partner,” the press release reads.

“Participants will say goodbye to their jobs, homes and families to see if matchmakers can scour the world for their one ideal match. At the end of the experiment, they will be faced with the stark choice of leaving life as they knew it behind and starting over for love,” the explanation continues.

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’

Bravo’s new program “Real Girlfriends of Paris” sounds like a mix between MTV’s “The Real World” and “Real Housewives” — but with single women.

Six ladies will be chosen to “embark on an exciting international adventure living in the most beautiful city in the world: Paris!”

Much like MTV’s “The Real World,” these six women will bond with each other as well as native Parisians, perhaps even a love interest or two “and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city.”

‘Southern Charm: Leva Land (working title)’

Bravo’s “Southern Charm” will be getting its very own spinoff with “Leva Land.” The show will be almost like a “Vanderpump Rules” style spinoff with a “Southern Charm” star leading the pack a la Lisa Vanderpump.

“There’s never a dull day in ‘Leva Land’ with the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge and their powerhouse boss, Leva Bonaparte of ‘Southern Charm.’ Leva owns four restaurants on the hottest street in town and Republic is the crown jewel of her kingdom,” reads the shows description.

