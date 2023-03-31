VPR Stars Make Claims About Raquel Leviss’ Behavior at the Season 10 Reunion

The “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion special was filmed on Thursday, March 23. Lala Kent discussed the reunion while recording the March 31 episode of her castmate, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During the podcast episode, Shay and Kent mentioned that their co-star Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss, who joined the show’s cast in 2017. Madix broke up with Sandoval once she discovered the affair. According to the “Good As Gold” singer, Leviss did not seem upset during the production of the reunion.

“She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear,” said Shay.

Kent then claimed that Leviss “actually smiled” while filming the reunion special.

“It was scary, it was like watching the Joker,” stated the 32-year-old.

Kent also shared that she did not believe Leviss handled the reunion well.

“If I were her, I would have walked in and just owned it, said like, ‘Sorry I hurt [Madix], but not sorry enough to like stop. I dig him, I’m in love with him, I didn’t care about you as much as I pretended,’” revealed the mother of one. “I asked her, I said, ‘Did you have a PR team? You need to fire them immediately and have someone else be prepping you for these things because this is real bad.’”

Kent also shared that she called Leviss “a f***** idiot” while filming the reunion special.

Lala Kent Shared She ‘Felt so Dirty’ After Filming the Reunion

While recording the “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Kent shared she “felt so dirty” once the reunion wrapped filming. She explained that she was upset she had to share space with “people who are so capable of doing just the most f**** up things that breaks a person to their soul.” She also claimed that Sandoval had made “disgusting” comments.

Kent shared similar remarks about the reunion during the March 29 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She revealed that she “blacked out” while speaking to Leviss and Sandoval. She explained that she “was in fight mode.”

“It was like a blood bath with words,” recalled the “Give Them Lala” author.

Kent revealed Leviss’ ex-fiancee, James Kennedy, was also vocal while filming the reunion. In addition, the reality television star acknowledged that some of her castmates did “get physical” during the taping. She asserted, however, that she was not involved in the altercation.

“I think that the reunion is going to be crazy for people to watch. It was a mindf***,” shared the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Lala Kent Claimed She Was Suspicious of Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval’s Friendship

Kent also opened up about the season 10 reunion during a March 2023 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She shared that she was “enraged” because she believes Leviss and Sandoval “projected onto [her] all season.”

“I was like how in the world can you sleep at night?” stated Kent.

In the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, the 32-year-old shared she was suspicious of Leviss and Sandoval before the news of their affair became public on March 3, 2023. She clarified that she “did not have any proof” but felt they had “crossed a line.” The mother of one also admitted that she did not bring up her suspicion to Madix because they “haven’t been super close for a while.”

“I have a lot of love for her but I feel because I never got along with Sandoval, it was like we couldn’t be close I don’t like your boyfriend,” explained Kent.