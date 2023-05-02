Raquel Leviss’ Team’s Statement Causes Stir Among ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans

A statement from “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss’ team is causing a stir on social media.

On May 2, 2023, Leviss’ team posted a message on her Instagram Stories, claiming that her account had previously been “hacked” but it has since been recovered.

“This account was hacked and with the help of Instagram it has been reset and is now managed by Raquel’s team for the next month while she continues treatment,” the statement read.

“MAY is MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS month so Raquel has requested all of the posts focus on raising awareness for mental health organizations, advocates and removing the stigma surrounding treatment,” the post continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Confusing Change Was Made to Raquel Leviss’ Instagram Account Prior to Tuesday’s Statement

In mid-April 2023, a rep for Leviss told People magazine that the reality TV star had chosen to seek mental health treatment.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” Leviss’ rep explained.

The decision came after the world learned that Leviss was having an affair with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval while he was still dating and living with Leviss’ friend, Ariana Madix.

However, while Leviss was in treatment, many fans were quick to notice a strange change to her Instagram account. All of her Instagram highlights were deleted except for one; a video of Sandoval dressed up as her on Halloween. The highlight has since been deleted from the account.

Many Fans Reacted to Raquel Leviss’ Rep Saying That the Account Had Been Hacked

Shortly after Leviss’ Instagram Stories were updated to include the message about the hacking, many fans took to Reddit to respond. Most of the Redditors who commented on the thread, however, do not believe that the account was hacked.

“If it was hacked there would have been hundreds of stories about making tons of money on crypto and to follow the link so you too can make mad bank on crypto. No one goes through the trouble of hacking large accounts to leave one story highlight up,” one comment read.

“Hacker: let’s add the Halloween story on my page once again! Oh no people are angry again! Let’s remove it and then say Rachel is at a mental health facility to once again try to gain sympathy that neither her nor Sandoval will get,” someone else wrote.

“Where did she find this crisis PR team, the back alley of a strip mall? She would have been better off just not saying anything,” a third Redditor added.

“Ummmmm no. If someone went through the trouble of hacking her IG I guarantee they would’ve done more than just take down and put back highlights,” a fourth said.

“I don’t think it was hacked at all. I think she made a stupid choice to add the Halloween story back to her account, and after the backlash probably decided to finally handover her account to her PR team to save face,” echoed another social media user.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix Has Surprising Reaction to Raquel Leviss’ Hot Tub Confession